This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is shaping up to be quite special for McLaren. The brand will celebrate its 60th anniversary during the event with a dynamic debut for two of its latest products – the Solus GT and the 750S. In addition, the Artura and other supercars from the UK automaker will also be displayed at the 2023 FoS.

Tackling the Goodwood Hillclimb will be the first Solus GT production car, which will be also exhibited at the McLaren House. The sixth member of the McLaren Ultimate Series, following the McLaren F1, McLaren P1, McLaren Senna, McLaren Speedtail, and McLaren Elva, is a limited-production track-only mid-engine car with design influences coming from the 2017 Vision Gran Turismo concept. The machine weighs just around 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) and is powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10, which should make it a solid contender for this year’s fastest run up the hill.

McLaren will also let the new 750S make an attempt in the challenging hillclimb event. While way more civilized than the Solus GT, the supercar is still quite capable thanks to its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 unit with 740 horsepower and a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in just 2.8 seconds. The newest Proactive Chassis Control hydraulic suspension should be one of the car’s secret weapons in the hillclimb race.

“This year is the 60th anniversary of McLaren being founded, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed is the ideal event to celebrate six decades of thrilling performance. Alongside iconic cars from our past, we will be showcasing our current model range which together with two global dynamic debuts further strengthens the foundations for a new Future of Performance for McLaren,” comments Michael Leiters, McLaren’s CEO.

A selection of other McLaren models from the past and present will be displayed at the McLaren House. These include the Artira, P1 (celebrating its tenth anniversary this year), Senna, and Elva.