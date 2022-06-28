Listen to this article

The 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed was, in a word, awesome. We got the opportunity to attend this year's event thanks to Subaru, which went all-in with Travis Pastrana's 1983 Subaru GL "Family Huckster" and helped Prodrive debut its gorgeous P25 22B restomod. Beyond that, there was plenty to see and do throughout the weekend, especially on Sunday when the hill climb competition put some of the fastest cars in the world on the driveway.

We've talked at length about the pint-sized McMurtry Speirling already, which broke the Goodwood record by almost a full second with Max Chilton behind the wheel. But there was an entire fleet of fast cars alongside the Speirling that attempted to set their own records, from Subaru's rally-ready station wagon to a Dodge Viper race car.

The top 10 quickest times for the 2022 Goodwood Hillclimb were as follows:

Time 1. McMurtry Speirling 39.08 Seconds 2. Porsche 718 GT4 ePerformance 45.50 Seconds 3. March 728 45.64 Seconds 4. Subaru GL Family Huckster 46.20 Seconds 5. Ford Pro Electric SuperVan 46.58 Seconds 6. Jaguar XJR-12D 47.32 Seconds 7. Porsche 911 GT3 Cup 47.44 Seconds 8. H24 Green GT 47.52 Seconds 9. First Corner FC1X 47.94 Seconds 10. Dodge Viper GTS-R 48.96 Seconds

Of the group, there were various powertrains and body styles to choose from, including four electric vehicles, one minivan, and one station wagon cracking the top 10. Porsche was the only manufacturer with two vehicles to make the cut: the 911 GT3 Cup and the 718 GT4 ePerformance concept. The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan, Subaru GL Family Huckster, and McMurtry Spierling, meanwhile, were new vehicles built specifically to take on this year's hill climb.

The Dodge Viper GTS-R with a retro-tastic Playstation 2 livery was probably the most surprising of the bunch. Although its massive 8.0-liter V10 engine was still no match for most of the EVs, it was easily one of the best-sounding vehicles in the group. Still, other competition cars like the H24 Green GT and the Jaguar XJR-12D – the former being a hydrogen-powered racer – had more success than the Viper.

As far as production cars go, none of them cracked the top ten. But the Lucid Air, driven by Ben Collins, aka the Stig himself, was the quickest, recording a final run of 50.79 seconds and taking home a 12th-place finish overall.