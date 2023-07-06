The Eccentrica, a prototype restomod based on the 1990s Lamborghini Diablo, was unveiled in Milan today. Initiated by entrepreneur and Lamborghini collector Emanuel Colombini, it combines the work of the BorromeodeSilva design firm, a team of engineers and technicians who worked on the prototype's development, and premium brands like Pirelli, Brembo, Marantz, Capristo, and Alcantara participating as partners.

The Eccentrica prototype maintains the essence of the original Diablo while offering a more modern driving experience through numerous technological and design upgrades. It retains the original car's bold proportions while utilizing composite materials and a reinforced and hardened steel tubular chassis. The interior blends 1990s minimalism with state-of-the-art mechanics.

In addition to its unveiling in Milan, the Eccentrica prototype will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England along with other Lamborghini models. That debut will be followed by a tour of the US, making stops at Monterey Car Week, New York, and Miami. These events are intended to drum up interest for the prototype and its San Marino-based start-up, which plans to become a leader in the exotic car restomod field.

Driven by his love for the Lamborghini Diablo, Colombini conceptualized the restomod company. He sought out partners from renowned premium automobile brands to bring his vision to life. The Eccentrica uses a first-series Diablo as the "donor car, " enhancing its performance and design while maintaining its original character.

The name "Eccentrica" reflects the brand's focus on transforming and modernizing classic cars, paying homage to the principles of classical mechanics. The design firm BorromeodeSilva played a crucial role in enhancing the Diablo's personality and preserving its iconic nature. The bodywork of the donor car was extensively redesigned, showcasing eye-catching details. The prototype features extreme proportions, a streamlined front end, redesigned side skirts, new alloy wheels, and a horizontal rear area with refined details.

One of the standout features of the Eccentrica is its "pop-down headlights," which combine a retro-futuristic look while complying with modern safety standards. The restomod project blends future-oriented design with respect for the Diablo's heritage.

Produced from 1990 to 2001, the Diablo was the successor to the Countach and predated the Murcielago. Launched during Chrysler's ownership of Lamborghini, the Diablo offered 1990s supercar looks in a more refined package than the Countach. In all, the company produced a total of 2,884 cars and used either a 5.7-liter or 6.0-liter V12 engine and five-speed manual transmission to hit 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds and reach a claimed top speed of 204 mph.