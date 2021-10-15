What do a big luxury SUV, a small missing sticker, cool Jeeps, and a Winnebago camping trailer have in common? They're all under discussion on this week's episode of Rambling About Cars, but there's a bit more to it than just that.

The headlining act for Bruce and Smith in this episode is the recent debut of the long-awaited next-generation Lexus LX flagship SUV. Emphasis there is on long-awaited, because the outgoing LX was nearly old enough to drive itself. Of course, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 is really a dressed-up Toyota Land Cruiser, but we always knew that would be the case.

It wears a distinctive Lexus grille that Smith can't resist trash-talking, and it boasts a properly handsome interior that includes reclining rear seats on the ultra-luxury trim level. So for those US shoppers upset about not getting the new Land Cruiser, the new LX is for you.

Speaking of upset car buyers, how do people feel about a hybrid Corvette? We know it's coming, and we've seen quite a few camouflaged C8 prototypes recently that some are calling the E-Ray. If true, it could offer all-wheel drive with electric power on the front wheels and the familiar 6.2-liter V8 for the rear, but our investigative minds dug a bit deeper into these sightings. They come from Germany's Nürburgring, where all hybrid vehicles are required to have identifying stickers before entering the track. And yet, none of the cars we saw had such stickers. What does this mean?

That's a subject of considerable discussion between Bruce and Smith, but then the discussion shifts to something a bit cooler, literally. Smith recently experienced the first snowfall of the 2021 season, prompting him and Bruce to lambaste the bad habits of drivers while offering some nifty driving tips to survive the season. These aren't the normal tips everyone shares either – Bruce and Smith have spent their entire lives in the snowy north. They know a thing or two about handling snowy roads because they've seen a thing or two happen on them.

How about you, Rambling About Cars fans? Winter is coming, and we don't mean that in a Game of Thrones kind-of-way. Got your own driving tips to share? How about your opinions on the so-called Corvette E-Ray, or the thought of off-roading in a $100,000 Lexus with 22-inch wheels? You know the drill; comment below or hit us up through email: podcast@motor.com

A new segment called Chris's Cool News Desk filled out the second half. Being part of the news team for Motor1.com, Bruce and Smith generally write over 40 articles each week combined, and some deserve a bit more attention. Smith focused on Jeep, revisiting a slick two-door Jeep Gladiator rendering he wrote about, followed by a big Mopar teaser for SEMA featuring custom Jeep and Ram concept vehicles. Bruce also embraced Jeep with an exceptional CJ-8 Scrambler restomod he wrote about. Another hot article from Bruce's desk was the new Winnebago Hike 100 compact camping trailer, looking properly tiny while packing all the amenities of home.

