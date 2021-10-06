Ball and Buck is a high-end outdoor shoe and clothing maker, and it's now celebrating driving adventures with the custom Jeep CJ-8 ARB Overland Edition. The company is offering a limited run of these rugged trucks. Pricing starts at $125,000, and orders require 6 to 12 months to deliver.

This custom Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler gets lots of equipment to make it a better off-roader, a lot of which comes from ARB. The brand supplies the front and rear air-locking differentials, an air compressor for willing the tires, snorkel intake, rack system, LED spotlights, propane tank storage area, extra water and fuel tanks.

Gallery: Ball and Buck Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler ARB Overland Edition

The vehicle also has custom steel bumpers with towing shackles at both ends. A Warn M8000 winch is at the front, and there's a reinforced trailer hitch at the tail. The roof rack also has floodlights pointing backward.

When it's time to camp or take a rest, an extending awning provides so shade. In the back, there's a dog cage for bringing your pup along.

Buyers can select two powertrains. The standard option is GM's LMF 5.3-liter V8. It's part of the LS family of engines from vehicles like the 2010-2014 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana half-ton vans. The other option is a Cummins R2.8 four-cylinder turbodiesel for an additional $45,000.

The CJ-8 debuted in 1981 as Jeep's entry into the small truck market. It used a stretched version of the CJ-7 chassis. Generally, there were four- and six-cylinder engine options, although a V8 was available only in 1981. Sales lasted until the 1986 model year.

Ball and Buck's CJ-8 is a neat rig but is for a very specific buyer who is looking for modern off-road ability with a classic look. Even if you're planning on getting a rugged rig, $125,000 is going to buy a whole lot of vehicle for the job.