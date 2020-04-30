This is an era where the top luxury vehicles are often SUVs and crossovers. Whether it's a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, or even somewhat lower-priced models like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, riding in style increasingly means opting for a utility vehicle. However, there's still old-school cool about arriving at an event in a high-class sedan. You get a taste of being in the Rat Pack and rolling up to Ceasar's Palace in a big Cadillac.

You don't need to be car poor to experience the comfort and features of owning a luxury sedan, though. Even for $10,000, you can buy a high-class four-door that makes your friends think you spent twice as much or more. We have put together a list of 10 picks that offer this opulence without breaking the bank.

Since we know that many people prefer having the features and amenities that come with more modern vehicles, all of our selections date from the 2010 model year at the oldest. Some are even newer. To determine the prices, we use a combination of the Kelley Blue Book estimated value and nationwide sales listings online.