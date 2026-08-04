Mercedes-AMG's New Sedan Just Claimed A Nürburgring Record: 'Fastest Car In Its Class'

the breakdown The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ completed the Nordschleife in 7:32.070.

That makes the CLA the quickest four-door sedan around the legendary circuit.

The fully electric CLA 45 uses an advanced three-motor setup with two motors on the rear axle and one up front, delivering 680 total horsepower.

When you think of the Nürburgring, a sports car is probably the first vehicle that springs to mind. As the world's ultimate proving ground, it's where just about every performance car heads to chase a fast lap time.

Now, the new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has joined that list.

The hottest version yet of Germany's new compact has set a Nürburgring record for four-door sedans. The CLA 45 lapped the Nordschleife in 7:32.070. And yes, if you forgot, the new AMG CLA 45 is fully electric.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Completely Stock

Mercedes didn't need any special tricks to set this record. The CLA 45 completed the Nürburgring's roughly 12.4-mile Nordschleife in completely stock form, with no modifications to the body, suspension, or powertrain.

Power comes from three axial-flux electric motors, a layout derived from the wild Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, the first production car to use this type of motor. Two motors sit on the rear axle, with a third driving the front wheels. Together, they produce 680 horsepower, launching the CLA 45 to 62 miles per hour in just 2.7 seconds. That's nearly supercar territory for a four-door sedan.

Photos by: Mercedes-Benz Photos by: Mercedes-Benz

Like the previous CLA 45, this version is all-wheel drive, but the electric powertrain allows for even more precise torque distribution. Mercedes has also added an AMG Force S+ mode, which simulates engine sounds and gear shifts to deliver a more traditional AMG driving experience.

Official figures estimate up to 416 miles of range on Europe's combined WLTP cycle, while the 800-volt electrical architecture allows charging from 10 to 80 percent in as little as 22 minutes at up to 330 kilowatts.

What do you think?

Dr Stefan Weckbach, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH and Head of Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class & Mercedes‑Maybach, had this to say of the record lap:

'AMG was born on the race track. Over the past nearly 60 years, we have proven with numerous vehicles that this DNA remains as strong as ever. The CLA 45 now writes the next chapter of that story. It is the fastest car in its class on the world’s most demanding racetrack. My sincere thanks go to all the colleagues whose dedication and expertise made this record possible. And I am certain of one thing: this will not be the last AMG record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.'

Motor1's Take: The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 shows just how quickly performance sedans have changed. A few years ago, a 680-horsepower Nürburgring record holder would almost certainly have been powered by a twin-turbo V8. Now, it's electric.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Nürburgring Record

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