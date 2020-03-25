13 / 17

Buick claims the all-new 2020 Encore GX isn’t a replacement for the underwhelming Encore, but with better fuel economy, more power, improved interior room, and a fresher design, we doubt the old SUV will remain on the market for long. The Encore GX is available with three different powertrains, and curiously, the optional 1.3-liter turbocharged inline-three is more efficient than the base 1.2-liter three-pot (26 city/30 highway/28 combined mpg). Both are equipped with a continuously variable transmission standard, although the 1.3 gets a nine-speed automatic when combined with available all-wheel drive. That configuration is predictably the least efficient, at 26 city/29 highway/28 combined mpg.