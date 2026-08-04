Woman Goes To Toyota Dealership For Routine Service. 2 Hours Later It Cancels Her Lifetime Warranty

A Texas woman says she spent hours at a Toyota dealership only to learn that her “lifetime oil change package” had been canceled. Her experience is raising questions about the terms of lifetime service packages.

TikTok creator Mallory (@whomaljones) posted a video about the situation over the weekend.

“So I want to share my experience that I had at Lithia Toyota today, August 1 2026, in their service department with good old Deb and the rest of the team,” Mallory says to start the video.

What Happened at Lithia Toyota?

Mallory says she was at the dealership to get an oil change on a vehicle purchased by her late mother. Mallory says her mom bought a “lifetime oil change package” from Lithia Toyota before passing away, and Mallory kept getting the vehicle serviced there in her stead.

After checking in on Aug. 1, Mallory says she decided to go on a test drive with the sales department.

When the test drive was over, Mallory says she waited two hours for the oil change. At that point, Mallory wasn’t happy, and she asked for her car to be serviced so she could leave. After a tense exchange with an employee, Mallory says another employee called a manager over.

That's when she says they gave her the bad news.

What Happened With the Lifetime Oil Change Policy?

According to Mallory, the manager said that there was a policy change that affected her lifetime oil change package.

“He’s going towards ‘I’m cancelling your lifetime oil change,’” she says. “OK, that’s fine. But you don’t wait until someone has been there for two hours … and then suddenly now an oil change is an issue.”

Mallory says the manager assured her she could return for a paid service and wouldn't have to interact with an employee she had an issue with. Mallory says she also apologized for using profanity during her exchange with the manager.

"They Should Give You Money"

People who commented on Mallory's post suggested that the region is notorious for poor customer service.

“Honestly, this is an Abilene thing,” one person wrote. “A lot of people out here just don’t have good customer service or communication skills.”

Another person said, “I sold my Toyota because of the service BS here in Abilene.”

Houston, Texas-based KPRC 2 did a story on customer complaints about two local dealerships that canceled lifetime oil change packages. The manager of the dealership told the news station that the offer was actually not a contract but instead an “offering” to new car buyers that was canceled before an ownership change. However, a lawyer argued that it was a valid contract that could potentially be held up in court.

Some wondered how a lifetime service package could possibly expire.

One commenter wrote, “That was a service that was paid for, so if they cancel it, they should give you money. No matter how many times you had your oil changed.”

A Reddit user posted to r/legaladvicecanada a year ago about a similar situation. They said a dealership insisted they signed a document that said essentially the lifetime oil change package could be terminated at any time at the dealership’s discretion.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 oil change 7

An Update On the Lifetime Oil Change Policy

In a follow-up video, Mallory shows viewers an email exchange she purportedly had with the general manager of Lithia Toyota, Kenan Pyeatt. In the message, he blamed the long wait time on staffing issues. Regarding the oil change, the manager said he misspoke when he said the cancellation was due to a “policy change.” Instead, he said that the cancellation had to do with the car transferring from Mallory’s mother to Mallory.

In a phone conversation, Pyeatt told Motor1 that Mallory's mother purchased the lifetime oil change package in 2017, but said it is important to note a couple of things. First off, he said, the package was a contract sold through the dealer but held by a third-party vendor.

What do you think?

Secondly, Pyeatt noted that while the lifetime oil change package is intended to last the life of the vehicle, it does not transfer to subsequent owners. So, essentially, he says the contract ended when Mallory's mother died.

Motor1 contacted Mallory via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We'll update this article if she responds.

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