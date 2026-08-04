Watch A Honda Prelude Tackle The Infamous Moose Test

the breakdown The Moose Test is a dynamic challenge that examines how well a vehicle can swerve in an emergency.

A driver must navigate a sharp S-shaped bend at around 45 mph to pass the test.

The Honda Prelude easily passes the Moose Test, thanks to its low center of gravity and Civic Type R suspension system.

The Moose Test has been around for years as one of the most unique ways to test a vehicle's suspension system. It's a real-world dynamic avoidance course designed to see just how well you'd fare if, say, a massive Moose wandered into the road in front of you.

The driver needs to swerve around an obstacle at around 45-50 miles per hour, retain control, and continue on their way. You may think that sounds simple, but many vehicles over the years have wound up on their sides during this test. The Honda Prelude, however, should pass with flying colors.

And it does just that. After all, Honda fits the Prelude with suspension bits from the mighty Civic Type R.

Spanish outlet km77 puts the Prelude through its paces on its YouTube channel. They test the car's different adaptive suspension modes, and the Prelude nails the testing. It's a balanced machine with decent tires and a great chassis.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Videos like this help cement the notion that the Prelude delivers a dynamically pleasing driving experience. It also helps remind us that Honda needs to sort out a proper Prelude Si model to ratchet up the fun even more.

Honda will keep playing mum on such a model. But just you wait, we're calling it out and will continue to do so: Honda would be crazy not to create such a model. The pieces are already in place; just tighten down the bolts, swap on the badges, and bring it to market already.

Source: km77

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