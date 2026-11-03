A Used Camaro SS Is Now A Surprisingly Good Deal

Remember when American muscle cars were big, heavy, unrefined? The sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro helped change that thinking when it debuted for the 2016 model year.

The Camaro arrived on a completely new platform, with a smaller footprint and a major weight reduction compared to its predecessor. It also packed something enthusiasts could appreciate: a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8.

With 455 horsepower on tap, the Camaro SS was a serious performer out of the box, but buying one new wasn’t exactly a bargain. Now with used examples approaching the $20,000 range, somehow, it could be an interesting option for anyone wanting a V8 sports car.

Why Buy A Used Camaro SS?

The biggest reason to buy a Camaro SS is what's under the hood: a 6.2-liter V8. It's the same basic engine architecture as the modern Corvette Stingray, and it makes 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic.

The sixth-generation Camaro rides on GM's Alpha platform, which also underpins the Cadillac ATS (another excellent used buy). That gives the Camaro a more sophisticated foundation than its muscle-car reputation might suggest.

In our original 2016 Camaro SS review, we praised the car's performance and relatively low weight, noting that it only had to move a little more than eight pounds of vehicle weight per horsepower. Not bad at all:

Even with that bonkers 6.2-liter V8 under the front hood, engineers have gotten the Camaro curb weight under 3,700 pounds.

[The steering is] quite communicative about the road surface, and matches well to the coupe’s athletic, grippy handling profile.

The SS gets GM’s Magnetic Ride Control active suspension, which mostly impressed me by way of the ride quality on the Tour setting.

How Much Is A Used Chevrolet Camaro SS?

The 2016 Camaro SS originally started at $37,295 for the 1SS coupe, while the better-equipped 2SS carried a higher starting price. Chevrolet also offered a convertible, which originally started at $45,790 in SS specification.

Nearly 10 years later, depreciation has made these cars considerably more affordable. According to Kelley Blue Book, the national average Fair Purchase Price for a 2016 Camaro SS with around 50,000 miles is just under $25,000, while the convertible averages around $23,000.

You can certainly find cheaper examples, especially with higher mileage or less equipment, but here’s how the current used Camaro SS market breaks down:

2016 Camaro 1SS Coupe: $24,745

2016 Camaro 2SS Coupe: $28,865

2016 Camaro SS Convertible: $23,695

Which Chevrolet Camaro SS Should You Buy?

Our pick is the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS coupe with the six-speed manual transmission. The SS was available in two configurations: 1SS and 2SS. Both trims had the same 6.2-liter V8 and essentially identical performance hardware, so choosing between them largely comes down to equipment and personal preference.

The 1SS includes the essentials: V8, Brembo brakes, performance suspension, and 20-inch wheels. The 2SS adds more comfort and technology, including heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, a head-up display, and driver-assistance technology. It's just a nicer place to spend time.

As for the transmission—get the manual. It includes Active Rev Matching, which automatically adjusts engine speed during downshifts, making it easier to drive quickly and smoothly. It’s not perfect, but it’s certainly the more entertaining option of the two.

The optional eight-speed automatic is worth considering if you want something more easygoing. It offers quicker acceleration and better fuel economy, with EPA estimates of 17 mpg city and 28 mpg highway compared with 16/25 mpg for the manual.

What Could Go Wrong?

The sixth-generation Camaro is a compelling used-car purchase, but there are a few things to watch out for before handing over your money.

The 6.2-liter LT1 is a strong engine, but it isn't completely immune to problems. One concern involves Active Fuel Management (AFM) lifter failures. General Motors issued technical service bulletins addressing collapsed or stuck lifters that can cause engine misfires, ticking noises, and an illuminated check engine light.

The problem can be particularly expensive if a failed lifter damages the camshaft. Listen carefully for unusual valvetrain noises, check for misfire codes, and have a mechanic inspect the engine if anything seems suspicious.

The eight-speed automatic transmission deserves some additional attention. Certain 2016 Camaros were included in GM Customer Satisfaction Program 44470 because incorrectly machined torque converter pressure plates could cause shuddering, vibration, and eventual torque converter failure.

GM's program called for transmission replacement on affected vehicles. Not every Camaro was involved, so check the VIN and ask for documentation showing whether the repair was necessary and completed.

Visibility also remains one of the Camaro's biggest shortcomings. The sixth-generation model improved over its predecessor, but the high beltline, thick roof pillars, and small rear window still make it difficult to see out of. Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces can take some getting used to.

The interior is another compromise. Chevrolet improved the materials and overall design compared with the previous generation, but the Camaro isn't particularly spacious. The rear seats are effectively emergency seating, and the trunk opening is small.

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What Else Could You Buy?

The Camaro SS isn't the only affordable American performance car worth considering. There are some obvious alternatives—and some not-so-obvious ones:

The Mustang is the most obvious alternative. Its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 made 435 hp in 2016, and it comes with a manual. If straight-line performance and old-school muscle-car character are more your speed, there’s the Challenger R/T Scat Pack. Its 6.4-liter Hemi V8 makes 485 hp.

Here’s an alternative you might not have considered: the Nissan 370Z. The Nissan is smaller, lighter, and more focused on the traditional sports-car experience. Its naturally aspirated 3.7-liter V6 produces 332 hp, although it doesn't offer the same V8 soundtrack or straight-line performance.

Why The Chevrolet Camaro SS Makes Sense

The 2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS probably isn't the most practical used car you can buy for $25,000. It's not that spacious, visibility isn't great, and its naturally aspirated V8 isn't going to win any fuel-economy awards.

What do you think?

But the Camaro SS represents something that's become increasingly difficult to find: an affordable, relatively modern sports car with a naturally aspirated V8, rear-wheel drive, and an available manual transmission.

A clean 2016 Camaro SS is still a serious performance car nearly a decade after it arrived. And for someone who wants an American V8 coupe without spending $50,000 or more, it’s worth a look.

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