Jeep's New Wrangler Scrambler SRT Is A V8-Powered Off-Road Beast

Jeep just broke its own Wrangler rulebook. The Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept, unveiled at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, is a two-door pickup with a usable truck bed and the first Wrangler-branded independent front suspension ever built.

Stellantis showed the concept on November 2, pairing that front suspension with a Trophy Truck-style rear axle and a 6.4-liter Hemi V8. Jeep presents it as a concept that imagines future hardware rather than an announced production truck.

The Key Changes

Jeep Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept Photo by: Jeep

Tim Kuniskis, head of American Brands, SRT Performance and Direct Connection at Stellantis North America, described the project as a dare to the brand's own playbook. He said at the reveal:

'What happens when SRT stops treating the trail as the limit and builds the ultimate open-air desert weapon?'

Under the hood sits a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 making 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, finished in a bright shade Jeep calls Punk'n orange. The truck bed is functional rather than decorative, a detail that separates this build from past Wrangler-based show trucks that treated the rear deck as styling filler.

That bed also nods toward Jeep's own history with the original Scrambler pickup, a connection the brand is revisiting again with the Wrangler and Gladiator Rewind package for 2026. This time the retro name comes attached to genuinely new hardware underneath.

Reversible jump seats round out the cabin, letting occupants face forward or toward the bed. It's a layout built for desert chase trucks and spotters. That tells you exactly who Jeep imagines buying this if a Scrambler reaches showrooms.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept 15 Source: Jeep

Independent Front Suspension Defines The Scrambler SRT

Wrangler models have traditionally run a solid front axle, a choice that is practically a religious tenet among Jeep loyalists chasing axle articulation on rock crawls. The Scrambler SRT concept abandons that layout entirely at the front end.

The new independent front suspension was developed with off-road racer Casey Currie. It delivers 14 inches of front suspension travel, with 15 inches out back. Jeep says the goal is sharper high-speed stability, more precise steering, and better wheel control at the pace a desert racer actually drives, not the crawl speeds Wrangler buyers are used to.

Independent front suspension works to control each wheel on its own instead of tying them together with a solid axle. That helps at 80 mph over whoops and gives up some of the extreme flex solid axles offer at a crawl. Jeep is betting desert buyers will take that trade.

What do you think?

The rear axle borrows its philosophy straight from Trophy Truck racing, built to soak up repeated high-speed impacts rather than just articulate over rocks. Paired with 37-inch tires, it signals a chassis designed around speed first and rock-crawling second, a genuine first for anything carrying Wrangler branding.

None of this is confirmed for a future production Scrambler. Whether buyers can order independent front suspension, the V8, or both remains the open question heading into any eventual launch.

Source: Jeep

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