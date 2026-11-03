Mazda Refuses To Let The Manual Mazda3 Die

Mazda is keeping things pretty simple with the 2027 Mazda3. The compact sedan and hatchback return with more equipment, improved connectivity, more all-wheel-drive options, and—most importantly—a manual.

Pricing starts at $26,065 for the 2027 Mazda3 sedan, including the $1,315 destination charge. The hatchback starts at $28,355, while Mazda adds all-wheel drive to the 2.5 S Preferred Hatchback for $31,305.

The 2027 Mazda3 carries over the same naturally aspirated 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder as last year, producing 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque on regular 87-octane fuel. A six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard on the base sedan.

More Features Across The Mazda3 Lineup

For 2027, Mazda adds more features throughout the Mazda3 lineup. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are finally available, along with wireless phone charging.

The 2.5 S Select Sport adds 18-inch black metallic wheels, faux leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated side mirrors, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. It also gets wireless smartphone connectivity with Alexa Built-In.

The 2.5 S Preferred takes things up a notch with a power moonroof, an eight-way power driver's seat with memory, heated front seats, an auto-tilting passenger-side mirror, and a Qi wireless phone charger. The hatchback can also be equipped with Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel-drive system.

At the top of the naturally aspirated sedan lineup is the 2.5 S Premium, which starts at $30,415. It comes standard with i-Activ AWD, leather upholstery, and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with HD Radio.

The Manual Mazda3 Hatchback Lives On

The biggest news for enthusiasts is that Mazda isn't giving up on the manual transmission for 2027. The Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Plus Hatchback now sits at the top of the naturally aspirated hatchback lineup and comes with a six-speed Skyactiv-MT manual transmission and front-wheel drive.

The manual Mazda3 starts at $33,265, while an automatic-equipped version with all-wheel drive costs $34,665.

Turbo Power Still Tops The Range

For buyers who want more power, there's the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus. Its turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder makes up to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on 93-octane fuel. On regular 87-octane gas, those numbers drop to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft.

The Turbo Premium Plus comes exclusively with AWD and a six-speed automatic. It also gets unique exterior styling, including a black rear spoiler on the sedan and a larger front air dam, front air guides, and a Turbo-specific rear spoiler on the hatchback.

Inside, the range-topping Mazda3 gets leather upholstery, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink, and SiriusXM connectivity. It also comes with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear Smart Brake Support, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Cruising and Traffic Support.

What do you think?

The 2027 Mazda3 continues to offer a full suite of standard safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, high-beam control, Smart Brake Support, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

2027 Mazda3 Pricing

Here's how the 2027 Mazda3 lineup breaks down:

Model Drivetrain Hatchback Sedan Mazda3 2.5 S FWD -- $26,065 Mazda3 2.5 S Select Sport FWD $28,355 $27,055 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred FWD $29,355 $28,805 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred AWD $31,305 -- Mazda3 2.5 S Premium AWD -- $31,730 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Plus 6MT FWD $33,265 -- Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Plus AWD $34,665 -- Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus AWD $39,505 --

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