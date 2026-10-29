A Used Porsche Cayenne Is A Lot Of SUV For The Money: Why Buy?

Remember when Porsche's decision to build an SUV was considered controversial? How could a company famous for building some of the world's best sports cars suddenly decide it needed a big, heavy family hauler? Well, as it turns out, Porsche knew exactly what it was doing.

More than two decades later, the Cayenne remains one of the best-driving SUVs money can buy. It's luxurious, practical, genuinely quick, and surprisingly entertaining on a winding road. More importantly, you don't need to spend six figures to put one in your driveway anymore... as long as you're willing to buy one used.

A third-generation Cayenne can now cost less than most new mid-size luxury crossovers, while the V8-powered GTS especially offers much of the performance and character of Porsche's considerably more expensive models.

Why Buy A Used Porsche Cayenne?

The Cayenne's biggest selling point is pretty obvious: It drives like a Porsche.

That might sound simple, considering the badge on its hood, but making a roughly 5,000-pound SUV feel like a sports car is a remarkable engineering achievement. The steering is precise, body movements are controlled, and the chassis feels remarkably composed when you're pushing through corners.

The third-generation Cayenne arrived for the 2019 model year with improved technology, a redesigned interior, and a collection of powerful engines. Buyers could choose from a 335-horsepower turbocharged V6 in the base model, a 434-hp twin-turbo V6 in the Cayenne S, and several increasingly ridiculous V8 and hybrid variants.

But the real sweet spot arrived in 2021 with the return of the Cayenne GTS. When we drove the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, we stated that the V8 engine provides an entirely different character, accompanied by a properly aggressive exhaust note:

'Regardless of which model you're shopping for, we have one important suggestion: if it's available, get the GTS.'

'From its standard sport exhaust to its retuned, standard air suspension, there's an assertiveness to the way the GTS model drives.'

'Porsche's GTS line has always been the Goldilocks trim, offering enthusiasts a just-right blend of performance and comfort at a just-right price, all while introducing some noteworthy aesthetic touches that make it feel just a bit more special than a run-of-the-mill S or Turbo.'

It's difficult to find another SUV that combines this level of everyday usability with such an engaging driving experience.

How Much Is A Used Porsche Cayenne?

A new 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS started at $107,300, while the GTS Coupe cost $110,500 before destination fees and options. Our original GTS Coupe test vehicle carried an eye-watering $162,760 sticker price. Five years later, depreciation has made these SUVs considerably more accessible.

According to Kelley Blue Book, a 2021 Cayenne GTS with around 50,000 miles on the odometer now has a national Fair Purchase Price of just $59,000, while a GTS Coupe costs around $62,000.

2021 Cayenne Base: $32,300

2021 Cayenne S: $40,500

2021 Cayenne GTS: $59,300

2021 Cayenne GTS Coupe: $62,400

The Kelley Blue Book national Fair Purchase Price varies based on condition, mileage, equipment, and location.

Which Porsche Cayenne Should You Buy?

Our pick is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS. This generation of GTS marks the return of the V8 after its predecessor used a twin-turbocharged V6. That change makes a considerable difference in both performance and character.

Beyond the engine, the GTS boasts a number of expensive performance options as standard equipment, including its air suspension, adaptive dampers, and sport exhaust. The GTS also receives distinctive exterior styling, black trim, larger wheels, and a sportier cabin.

Just remember that Porsche's options list was extensive. Two otherwise identical Cayennes can have dramatically different equipment, so check the original window sticker before making a purchase. And if a $60,000 SUV is outside your budget, the Cayenne S is an excellent alternative.

The Cayenne S's 434-hp V6 provides more than enough performance for most drivers, and used examples can cost roughly $20,000 less than a comparable GTS.

What Could Go Wrong?

A used Porsche Cayenne isn't necessarily unreliable, particularly when you're shopping for a well-maintained third-generation model. But its sophisticated engineering and extensive equipment mean that repairs can become expensive.

Air suspension is one potential concern. Although the third-generation system is generally more robust than earlier versions, aging air struts, compressors, and ride-height sensors can still fail. Check that the suspension raises and lowers correctly and that the vehicle maintains an even ride height after sitting overnight.

Electronics are another potential trouble spot. Early third-generation Cayennes have experienced infotainment glitches, including freezing screens, Bluetooth problems, and occasional software-related warning messages. Test every interior feature during a pre-purchase inspection.

There are also a few notable recalls to investigate. In 2021, Porsche recalled certain Cayenne GTS, GTS Coupe, and Turbo models due to defects in the engine's cylinder bores that could cause severe engine damage. The campaign affected just 12 vehicles, but Porsche specified a complete engine replacement for those involved.

Other 2021 recalls addressed potentially defective rear suspension fasteners, steering components, and passenger-seat occupant-detection equipment. Confirm that all applicable repairs have been completed by checking the vehicle's VIN through the NHTSA recall database.

Finally, pay close attention to maintenance records. A properly serviced Cayenne is preferable to a lower-mileage example with an incomplete history. Look for evidence of regular oil changes, brake fluid services, spark plug replacements, and other scheduled maintenance.

We'd strongly recommend a pre-purchase inspection by an independent Porsche specialist. A Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned example is also worth considering, particularly because the program includes two years of unlimited-mileage warranty coverage.

What Else Could You Buy?

The Porsche Cayenne competes in a crowded segment of luxury performance SUVs, and there are several excellent alternatives on the used market:

Audi SQ8

BMW X5 M50i

Mercedes-AMG GLE53

Porsche Macan GTS

The BMW X5 M50i is an obvious choice. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 523 hp, and it offers a compelling combination of speed, luxury, and practicality. There's also the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, which combines a turbocharged inline-six with an electrically assisted powertrain.

The Audi SQ8 offers another compelling option, thanks to its twin-turbocharged V8, standard all-wheel drive, and impressive interior. And don't forget the smaller Porsche Macan GTS. It's lighter, easier to maneuver, and arguably even more entertaining on a winding road. The trade-off is reduced passenger and cargo space.

But if you're looking for a vehicle that can comfortably carry a family, deliver legitimate sports-car performance, and still feel engaging behind the wheel, the Cayenne remains difficult to beat.

Why The Porsche Cayenne Makes Sense

The Porsche Cayenne probably won't ever win an award for being the most sensible used SUV. It's thirsty, expensive to maintain, and loaded with technology that could eventually generate some unpleasant repair bills. But buying a Porsche has never been an entirely rational decision.

What do you think?

The appeal of a used Cayenne is that it delivers much of the character that makes Porsche's sports cars special, without requiring you to sacrifice comfort, practicality, or everyday usability. A Cayenne GTS that once cost more than $110,000 can now be yours for around $60,000.

That's still a substantial amount of money, but it buys one of the most entertaining performance SUVs of its era.

2027 Porsche Cayenne Engine 4.0-Liter Twin-Turbocharged V8 Output 453 Horsepower / 457 Pound-Feet Transmission Eight-Speed Automatic Drive Type All-Wheel Drive Speed 0-60 MPH 4.2 Seconds Maximum speed 167 Miles Per Hour Weight 4,932 Pounds Efficiency 15 City / 19 Highway / 17 Combined Base Price $110,500 (2021)

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy