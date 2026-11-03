Kia Is 'Greatly Dissatisfied' With The Lack Of Driver's Cars

There's no shortage of new cars packed with technology, but finding one that's genuinely fun to drive is becoming increasingly difficult. At least, that's the opinion of a senior Kia engineer, who believes the automotive industry is gradually forgetting about driving enthusiasts.

Speaking to carsales magazine, Graeme Gambold, Kia Australia's chief ride and handling engineer, admitted that automakers aren't paying much attention to people who still enjoy driving:

'Not so much a dying art form, but I look at myself, and I look at people in my demographic and motorsport-interested people and that sort of thing. We're greatly dissatisfied at the moment because the focus is completely forgetting about us.'

2022 Kia Stinger

Gambold also complained about the growing number of intrusive safety systems fitted to modern vehicles, arguing that it's increasingly difficult to find a car with all the desired features but without unwanted electronic intervention.

'It's really hard to find a car that drives nicely. It's really hard to find a car that has all the features but none of the safety intervention, as I don't need it.'

Kia Isn't Giving Up On Fun Cars

Fortunately, Kia hasn't given up on making cars that feel good from behind the wheel. It has made some encouraging moves, particularly with the EV6 GT and the discontinued Stinger. However, there's still plenty of room for improvement. The industry could use more affordable, engaging cars that prioritize driving enjoyment instead of chasing bigger screens, increasingly complicated safety technology, and ever-higher power outputs.

Kia already has the engineering expertise and performance credentials to make a compelling driver's car. Rather than simply lamenting their disappearance, perhaps the company should give enthusiasts something to get excited about again. A proper rear-wheel-drive sports sedan or an affordable, lightweight hot hatch would be a good place to start. After all, complaining about the lack of driver's cars won't bring them back. Building them might. Of course, that's not up to the engineers, but management.

Another question is what would power such a car. Given increasingly stringent emissions regulations, a traditional gasoline-only performance model is becoming harder to justify financially and technically. If Kia does decide to build another proper driver's car, a hybrid powertrain or a fully electric setup would probably make the most sense. The former could preserve some of the character enthusiasts associate with combustion engines while benefiting from electrification, whereas the latter would deliver instant torque and potentially serious performance. Either way, the days of relatively affordable, purely ICE-powered performance cars are numbered.

2022 Kia Stinger

Regulations Are Making It Harder To Keep Things Simple

As for why cars are increasingly becoming rolling computers, it's worth noting that automakers can't simply ditch these assistance systems, even if they wanted to. Stricter safety regulations have made an increasing number of driver aids mandatory on new cars. From intelligent speed assistance and lane-keeping systems to automatic emergency braking, manufacturers must now fit technology that wasn't even available on many vehicles a decade ago.

There might be some hope on the horizon, though. Kia has already hinted at what could become its next enthusiast-focused model: a production version of the Vision Meta Turismo concept. The fully electric sports sedan is being developed as an indirect successor to the Stinger, with design boss Karim Habib describing it as a car for the "gamer generation." Kia wants to move beyond SUVs and offer something more emotional, even if that means taking a different approach to performance.

Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept 8 Source: Kia

What do you think?

The project isn't progressing as quickly as Kia would like, with Habib admitting that high development costs are slowing things down. Nevertheless, the company remains committed to bringing the dedicated performance EV to market. A fastback derivative is also reportedly around 90 percent ready for production. There's no launch date yet, and neither model is expected within the next couple of years.

Still, if Kia genuinely wants to prove that driver's cars aren't a dying breed, a spiritual Stinger successor would be a pretty good place to start.

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