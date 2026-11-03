Ferrari F50 Sets New Auction Record With $18.7 Million Sale

Ferrari just set a price nobody had ever paid for an F50. Broad Arrow Auctions closed its October 31 Las Vegas sale with $92.8 million in total sales, the highest total a collector-car auction has ever pulled in that city.

Ten cars set new world-record auction prices at the sale, and Ferrari supplied three of the biggest numbers. A 1997 F50, a 2025 Daytona SP3, and a 2014 LaFerrari all topped what their respective models had ever fetched at auction before.

"We are thrilled with the results from our second annual Las Vegas Auction," Barney Ruprecht, Broad Arrow's vice president of auctions, said in a statement.

Las Vegas Auction

Broad Arrow Las Vegas 2026 - Daytona SP3, Ferrari F50, and LaFerrari Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow offered 84 lots at the sale and sold 64 of them. That's a 76 percent sell-through rate, one the house tied to a lineup heavy on modern hypercars and blue-chip Ferraris, and it sits well above what most high-end sales clear in a single day.

The Shelby Daytona Cobra's recent auction record showed American muscle can chase these numbers too, but Las Vegas belonged to Italian iron this time. Ferrari's three record prices anchored the sale alongside a McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante, which also set a new benchmark for its model.

Twenty-six cars found no buyer. Broad Arrow didn't break out individual reserve prices for those lots, but the gap between 84 offered and 64 sold shows demand concentrated hard at the top of the catalog.

Gallery: Broad Arrow Las Vegas 2026 Auction 11 Source: Broad Arrow Auctions

Ferraris Led The Sale

The top sale of the night was a 1997 Ferrari F50 showing just 106 miles, which sold for $18,705,000 including buyer's premium. That made it the most valuable F50 ever sold at auction, beating the previous public auction record by about $4.1 million.

This same car was targeting a $20 million estimate ahead of the sale, and the final total including fees landed below that guidance. A 2003 Ferrari Enzo also sold that night for $6,550,000, though it didn't set a record.

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A 2025 Daytona SP3 with 81 miles on the odometer, sold by its first owner, brought $18,540,000, a world record for a non-charity example of the model. A 2014 LaFerrari added a third Ferrari record at $8,805,000.

Other six-figure and seven-figure results filled out the top ten, including the Chiron Super Sport, McLaren P1 GTR, and Koenigsegg Regera. None of those carried the record-setting weight of the top three Ferraris, which alone accounted for roughly $46 million of the sale's $92.8 million total.

Top Ten Sales

1997 Ferrari F50 $18,705,000 2025 Ferrary Daytona SP3 $18,540,000 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari $8,805,000 2003 Ferrari Enzo $6,550,000 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport $4,570,000 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta $4,350,000 2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante $3,415,000 2019 Koenigsegg Regera $2,645,000 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe $1,930,000 1934 Mercedes-Benz 500 K “Spezial Roadster” $1,765,000

World Record Auction Prices For The Model

1997 Ferrari F50 $18,705,000 2025 Ferrary Daytona SP3 $18,540,000 (non-charity Model) 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari $8,805,000 2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante $3,415,000 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista $1,297,500 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Coupe $1,006,000 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet $995,000 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster $747,500 2017 Dodge Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR $472,500 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB $390,000

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions

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