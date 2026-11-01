AutoNation Customer Spots Chevrolet Colorado Listed Online For $34,000. Then He Tries To Buy At That Price

Can a car’s ad be so deceptive that it’s illegal? That’s what one buyer is arguing — and he might be right.

Any car buyer will tell you that the advertised price is not always the out-the-door price. Sometimes, this is for good reason. For example, you might be able to negotiate down a car’s price, or get a deal if you pair the purchase with a trade-in.

Other times, a dealership may seem like they’re offering a low price, only for you to discover that the advertised price is missing some key details.

One TikTok creator claimed they recently discovered a dealership engaging in this practice — but according to him, the dealership is breaking the law by doing it. Is this true?

Can A Dealership Do This?

In a video with over 67,000 views, Zach of the site CarEdge (@caredge) claims that he caught a dealership — specifically, AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables in Florida — engaging in deceptive pricing practices.

According to Zach, he was looking into a 2026 Chevrolet Colorado LT for sale at the dealership. The online advertised price was $34,659. But when he reached out to the dealership, he was told something different.

Zach claims that the dealership sent him an invoice for an “out the door” price that listed the AutoNation price at $34,999. On top of that price, the dealership added a host of other add-ons. These included a spare tire protection kit, wheel locks, tinted windows, and more.

With the add-ons and everything else, the car’s price came out to over $43,330.

“We push back, and we say, ‘Hey, we got the out the door sheet. We don't need the running boards, bedliner, wheel locks, tinter, spare tire kit. With those off, I need to be at $39,500 out the door,’” Zach says.

He claims he was immediately rebuffed. A customer service associate purportedly said that what he wants removed are “dealer-installed accessories.” Zach says the associate also said that he “can’t take accessories off the selling price.”

“So I went back to the dealer website and I searched the entire page — and nowhere on here does it say that,” Zach says.

Zach also claims that this dealership was previously sent a warning by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for this practice.

Is It Illegal To Advertise The Wrong Price?

It may be illegal to advertise an incorrect price on a vehicle on both a federal and local level.

In September, the FTC shared guidance concerning vehicle pricing. This guidance states that advertised prices are required to include all mandatory dealer charges. This does not include taxes and registration fees.

The FTC guidance specifically notes that dealers can sell vehicles with accessories. However, a dealer cannot present these accessories as mandatory without including them in the selling price.

Florida law says something similar. According to Florida statute, advertised vehicle prices must include all mandatory dealer fees and charges. If a dealer advertises a price, then pitches extras as necessary for purchase, they are likely in violation of this law.

Gallery: Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison vs. Ford Ranger Raptor vs. Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter Comparison 66 Source: Andrew Link | Motor1

They’ve Been Accused Of This Before

Zach is also correct that AutoNation has been specifically warned against this practice.

In March, the FTC sent warning letters to 97 automotive dealership groups, including AutoNation.

The letter told these dealerships that they were engaging in potentially illegal pricing practices. This included requiring customers to purchase extras that were not reflected in the advertised price. While the letter did not specifically name AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables, other AutoNation dealerships were listed among the recipients.

It should be noted that a warning letter does not necessarily mean that a dealership broke the law. Instead, it is simply a warning that, if the dealership does not change their practices, they may be investigated.

It’s in dealerships’ best interests to heed these warnings, however. As noted by Zach in his video, those violating deceptive pricing laws can face heavy fines. There’s a possibility of a federal fine of over $50,000, and state fines can be up to $10,000 per willful violation.

In an email, an AutoNation spokesperson told Motor1, “At AutoNation, we believe transparency is essential to building trust with our customers, and our policy is to clearly present pricing in a way that meets both customer expectations and full compliance with consumer protection laws, including the expectations outlined by the FTC. Customers can expect AutoNation to continue focusing on transparency and clarity throughout the buying experience, both in-store and across digital platforms.”

Buyers Weigh In

In the comments section of Zach’s video, people expressed their displeasure at the current state of the car-buying market.

“We need to be able to buy direct from the manufacturer,” one said.

“Might as well do this for every dealer in Miami,” offered another.

What do you think?

“This is what we need to do! Expose the abuse, greed, and fraud in this industry,” declared a third.

We’ve reached out to CarEdge via email and Instagram direct message and AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables via website contact form. We’ll update this if either responds.

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