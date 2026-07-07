The Porsche 911 GT3 Is Even Better As A Convertible: Review

No matter how many times it's been said or written, it’s never any less true: There really is nothing like a Porsche 911. From the barest of bare-bones Carrera model to the most batshit GT3 RS, Porsche's iconic sports car is relentlessly refined.

So it makes perfect sense that Porsche would cherry-pick the best bits from across the 911 lineup and thoughtfully mash them together into a single product. That's essentially how the 911 GT3 S/C came to life—what Porsche describes as the purest expression of the GT3 yet.

It borrows liberally from the GT3 RS, GT3 Touring, S/T, and more, pairing the GT3's naturally aspirated flat-six with a brilliantly sorted chassis and, thankfully, a six-speed manual as the only transmission choice. The biggest change is obvious: There's no roof. But carving through the Swabian Alps on an unusually warm spring afternoon, the open-top experience is welcomed.

Pros Still A Proper GT3

Still A Proper GT3 Sounds Better With The Top Down

Sounds Better With The Top Down Lovely Retro Interior Option Cons Still A Little Harsh

Still A Little Harsh Loud At Low Speeds

Loud At Low Speeds Expensive

Top Down, Thrill Up

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

The letters "S/C" stand for Sport Cabriolet—another term to add to your ever-growing Porsche dictionary. More simply, it’s the first GT3 with a power-operated convertible roof, which raises and lowers with the press of a button in 12 seconds at speeds of up to 37 miles per hour. The limited-production 911 Speedster was technically the first open-top GT3, but its fabric roof had to be raised and lowered by hand.

For Porsche, adding a power-operated roof without compromising the GT3's character was a serious engineering challenge. With weight being the enemy, Porsche went all-in on magnesium, using the lightweight material in the roof structure, the roof mechanism, the staggered wheels, and several other components throughout the car.

Photos by: Jeff Perez / Motor1 Photos by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

The lightweighting doesn't stop there. The hood, fenders, and doors are made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, while the brakes and wheels borrow heavily from the S/T. Porsche's Ceramic Composite Brakes shave roughly 44 pounds compared to the standard cast-iron setup, and the lightweight wheels save another 19 pounds. Even the optional carbon-fiber bucket seats, and yes, the carpets were designed with weight reduction in mind.

That results in an impressive curb weight of just 3,322 pounds in the US—only about 66 pounds more than the old Speedster and roughly 100 pounds heavier than the coupe. Considering the addition of a fully powered roof, that's an impressive feat.

More importantly, you feel it from the moment the road starts to twist.

Unwinding In The Swabian Alps

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

At its core, the S/C is still very much a GT3. That means a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six sits behind the rear axle, albeit with a few meaningful updates. Revised cylinder heads and camshafts borrowed from the GT3 RS improve top-end speed, while optimized throttle bodies and oil coolers help the engine flow more efficiently.

The result is the same 502 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque as the coupe, routed exclusively through a six-speed manual transmission. Porsche quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds—a hair behind the hardtop—and a top speed of 194 mph.

In a world of absurdly quick, ultra-torquey modern sports cars, the S/C isn’t that. Torque builds progressively, while the engine delivers its power with gorgeous linearity all the way to a screaming 9,000-rpm redline. It's hardly slow, but outright acceleration isn't the point; wringing every last rev from the flat-six and rowing through each gear is what makes the S/C so damn good.

At its core, the S/C is still very much a GT3.

The gearbox itself shares a short axle ratio with the 911 S/T. Second, third, and fourth arrive in rapid succession as the speedo climbs; each short, mechanical throw begging for another upshift. The ultra-lightweight flywheel also means the S/C performs best when driven hard, which is how you’ll want to drive it most of the time.

Don’t let its soft top fool you; the S/C attacks corners with the same relentless precision of the rest of the GT3 family. It tucks neatly into apexes and weaves effortlessly through esses, with the razor-sharp steering telling you exactly what the tires are up to at all times.

That said, Porsche did soften the edges slightly to better suit the S/C's grand-touring mission. While it retains the GT3's double-wishbone front suspension, it borrows carbon-fiber anti-roll bars and a carbon-fiber shear panel from the Touring model, along with shorter bump stops that increase suspension travel by 27 millimeters up front and 24 millimeters in the rear.

The difference is… subtle. The GT3 S/C still crashes hard onto cobblestone and shudders over broken pavement. There’s only so much GT3-ness you can remove. But on fast, flowing roads, the extra bit of compliance takes some of the edge off.

Photos by: Jeff Perez / Motor1 Photos by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

More than anything, though, the GT3 S/C is about the soundtrack.

Ripping through some of the prettiest winding roads southwest Germany has to offer, top down, the symphony of sound coming from behind the seats is something spectacular. The engine is throaty and loud, with a mechanical tenor that reminds you that, yes, there’s essentially a race car engine behind your head.

Rip it hard, and it roars to life. Amble through any of the speed-monitored German villages more slowly, and it sounds like a possessed lawn mower trying to escape the engine bay. That’s not a critique, either—it’s a delightfully ridiculous noise.

Retro-Tastic Or Racy Interior?

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

How you spec your GT3 S/C goes a long way in defining its personality. You can opt for the lightweight carbon-fiber bucket seats, which are manually adjustable fore and aft—and not much else. After spending a few hours in them on some of Germany's best roads, I'd probably skip them.

Instead, I'd check the box for Porsche's new Street Style interior package. Available on a GT3 for the first time, it swaps the carbon buckets for 18-way power-adjustable sport seats finished in a retro-inspired woven leather pattern. The only real drawback is that they aren’t heated or ventilated because of the material, but they're exceptional otherwise.

How you spec your GT3 S/C goes a long way in defining its personality.

The rest of the interior is very much classic 911; knobs, switches, and dials still dominate the cabin, keeping the focus where it belongs most: on driving. Porsche did modernize some of the tech, with new graphics atop a 10.9-inch central touchscreen and a 12.9-inch digital instrument cluster.

The updated software is quick and intuitive, while the new gauge graphics lean into the car's retro vibes. There’s even a fully rendered 3D model of your exact car in the display, complete with its actual paint color—whether it’s a standard shade or Paint to Sample. A neat touch.

Verdict: The GT3 To Get

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

At $275,350 including destination, the GT3 S/C isn't exactly an affordable way into the Porsche GT3 family. Add options like the carbon bucket seats, Paint to Sample, and the Street Style package—which alone adds a staggering $34,190—and the price climbs in a hurry. Without the Street Style package, the car pictured here costs $295,270. With it, the GT3 S/C rings in at $317,890.

What do you think?

The good news? Unlike the Speedster, which was limited to just a few hundred examples, Porsche plans to build as many GT3 S/Cs as customers are willing to buy. That should keep prices from spiraling into seven-figure territory a few years down the road.

If you've always dreamed of a GT3 convertible, this is the one you've been waiting for. The GT3 S/C proves once again that there really is nothing quite like a Porsche 911. Even with its electrically operated top, removing the roof doesn't remove the charm of the GT3 experience—it amplifies it.

Competitors

2027 Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Engine Engine: 4.0-Liter Flat-Six Output 502 Horsepower / 331 Pound-Feet Transmission Six-Speed Manual Drive Type Rear-Wheel Drive Speed 0-62 MPH 3.9 Seconds Maximum speed 194 Miles Per Hour Weight 3,322 Pounds Seating Capacity 2 Base Price $275,350 As-Tested Price $295,270 On Sale Fall 2026

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