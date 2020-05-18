Verdict 6.6 / 10

The current Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been around for a minute. This generation debuted at the Detroit Auto Show in early 2014, and went on sale that same year. But the car still feels fresh, especially with updates for 2019 that improved the overall styling, added a bit more standard tech, and bumped power figures by a few digits in specific trims.

As for the hardcore Mercedes-AMG C63 S – specifically the convertible model tested here – not much has changed. This is still a brutish, powerful sports car with a twin-turbocharged V8 and the ability to hit 60 miles per hour in under four seconds. And even with some extra heft via the removable cloth top, the C63 still turns on a dime.

But that hardcore performance does require some sacrifice. The C63 S Cabrio isn't a comfortable car – even with the adaptive suspension – nor does this Benz have the latest technology. Every C-Class still uses the old COMAND infotainment system versus the newer, better MBUX setup. And it’s extremely pricey – our tester costs $95,950 after options.