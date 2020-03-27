Among the slew of ultra-performance sedans available today, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe is one of the best of the bunch. It's very fast, absurdly comfortable, and in this particular configuration, eye-catching. Even if its name is a but misleading.

Since the car’s debut, we’ve seen many GTs wearing brash shades of paint, with more aggressive wheels – see the GT 53 we reviewed not too long ago. The car featured in this piece shows a different final product, including a set of polarizing 21-inch Monoblock wheels, black metallic paint, and a beige Nappa leather interior. All in, this GT 63 S costs $196,625, wearing over $30,000 worth of options. It’s not everyone’s favorite look, but it confirms that the 63 4-Door is a canvas for owners to configure it exactly how they wish. Regardless of spec, the GT 63 S is one hell of a performance car.

Pros

"Fast" is truly an understatement in this case. With 660 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, the GT 63 S accelerates with absolute authority. Though it lacks the electric torque-fill of EQ Boost, AMG’s signature engine is still potent. There’s plenty of twist from down low in the rev range, followed by an insurgence of power once the turbos kick in. We love interacting with this engine in just about every car that has it, but there’s no denying that the burly V8 feels especially at home powering this stealthy four-door coupe.

This GT 63 S has an interior as opulent as any non-Maybach Mercedes can get. The options list is long, but we want to highlight our favorite add on, the $1,320 active multicontour front seats that feature massaging capability with heating and ventilation. The back seats are also heated ($580), and $2,560 optional Nappa leather covers all four thrones. We’ve driven examples of the GT 4-Door equipped with the AMG Performance buckets, and most of our staff prefers these much more comfortable multicontour seats, which still have enough bolstering to hold you in place during aggressive driving.

In addition to the seats, we also love the smaller cabin details like the ornate ambient lighting system, $2,100 Panorama sunroof, and heated armrests. We also can’t forget the air purification and fragrance system, which is gimmicky in theory, but keeps the interior fresh and smelling like a boutique. Hey, for $200,000 why not?

As much fun as it is driving this hellraiser, passengers get quite the experience, too. Although competitor cars offer similarly posh interiors, the overall experience inside this Mercedes stands above the rest.

Beyond the sheer power of the GT 63 S, the rest of the car’s driving character is super engaging, with exceptional performance. The engine sends power to all four wheels, which means the GT grips like crazy and gets off the line without hesitation. Accompanying the V8’s grunt is a phenomenal nine-speed dual-clutch transmission, which fires off neat and tidy shifts in both Comfort and Sport driving modes. And just like in other V8 AMG products, the baritone exhaust note is a strong reminder that you’re driving something more than just a posh Mercedes.

Though our South Florida test area for this review is admittedly lacking in windy roads, each turn is a crash course in dynamic handling. Despite its hefty weight, the GT 63 S exhibits fantastic agility around corners thanks in-part to its four-corner air suspension and rear-wheel steering.The only questionable item is the $8,950 upgraded carbon-ceramic brakes. For a non-track car they might be a little overkill. But we can confirm that they do the job – over and over, albeit with some squeaks before they get up to temperature.

Cons

In this beautifully appointed cabin, there is at least one miss to report: The GT 4-Door doesn’t offer Mercedes’ latest in infotainment, MBUX. Although it does include the dual side-by-side 12.3-inch displays like many of its siblings, the software is still the last-generation COMAND. This means you’re missing out on features like virtual reality navigation and “Hey Mercedes” virtual assistant. Truth be told, we haven’t found MBUX to be leaps and bounds better than the COMAND system anyway, but with a car this expensive, it’s reassuring to know you’re getting the latest in tech from a manufacturer.

It’s hard to convey value in any car with a starting price that surpasses $100,000. But even so, each of the GT 63 S’ competitors undercut its starting price – some by a significant margin. At $161,200, this Mercedes-AMG is the priciest option in the class. Comparatively, the Porsche Panamera Turbo starts at $153,000, the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe at $143,000, and the Audi RS7 at $114,000. Depending on options, any savings between models might be wiped away, but starting above $160,000 doesn’t do the Mercedes any favors. And don’t forget, the less attention-grabbing and nearly as powerful E63 sedan is always an option, starting at “just” $107,350.

If you sign up to buy the most aggressive version of an already-fast car, there should be some level of expectation that it will be stiff. And the GT 63 S is. While we praise the GT’s handling prowess and admire its near-freakish lack of body roll, these abilities come at the cost of comfort. Even with the extra-cushy seats, this Mercedes can’t hide bumps and potholes. We place some of the blame on the ultra-thin tires wrapped around the 21-inch Monoblock wheels, but even without them, the car is too stiff for non-performance driving scenarios.