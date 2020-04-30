Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

That functional cabin design lends itself to comfort. The seating position, steering wheel adjustments, and even the location of the arm rests make for a comfy driving experience. The front chairs are soft and well cushioned, and there's plenty of leg and head room in the front row.

The mostly flat floor in the second row makes fitting three adults in back a realistic possibility on short trips. The seatbacks are comfortable, even if the bottom part of the bench is less plush. There's a whopping 40.4 inches of rear legroom, easily beating the competition from Ford, Toyota, and Nissan by multiple inches – only the Mazda CX-5 comes close, and even then, it's down eight tenths of an inch on the Honda.

There's adequate cargo space for passengers in the front row, with a big cubby behind the cupholders and sizable door pockets. The 39.2 cubic feet of cargo space in back is average for the segment when the seats are up, although that space grows to an impressive 75.2 cubes with the second row folded flat.

In general, quality throughout the cabin is solid, aside from one particularly grating element: the gear lever. This feels like the same mechanical gear lever Honda has used on the CR-V for decades, eliciting a satisfying thunk while shifting between Park, Reverse, Neutral, and Drive. But the side-mounted release trigger rattles and the overall assembly feels cheap. Say what you will about button-operated shifters, but we'd much prefer the CR-V Hybrid's arrangement.

Underway, the ride is comfortable enough, but it's the lack of noise that matters. The CR-V does an excellent job of limiting wind, road, and tire noise.