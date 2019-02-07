Hide press release Show press release

2020 KIA SPORTAGE DEBUTS AT CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Refreshed SUV continues to evoke European design with rugged capability

· New front and rear fascias add more aggressive flair

· Updated option package enhancements add comfort and convenience features

· New S trim includes sporty exterior and interior design elements

CHICAGO, February 7, 2019 – The refreshed 2020 Sportage made its debut in the Windy City today, boasting a bold new look, a new S trim, more convenience and available driver-assist features, and a standard 8-inch touchscreen for LX, S and EX variants. Following the introduction of the upcoming Telluride[1], Kia’s largest SUV, the Sportage appeals to those who don’t need or want the space of a larger vehicle but place a high value on Kia’s cutting-edge design, available AWD[2] capability and convenience. Set to go on sale in the first half of 2019[3], pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.

Euro-focused Design

The design language around Sportage has always been distinctly European and the 2020 model carries on the tradition. From the first pencil stroke it was meant to convey the kind of presence associated with sweeping, thought-provoking curves and an equally aggressive stance. The significant exterior design changes for 2020 include:

· New headlights with available LED turn indicators

· Redesigned projector-beam fog lights

· Available LED headlights with available LED fog lights

· New front grille, bumper, air intake and skid plate

· Newly designed 17-, 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels

· Redesigned rear bumper and skid plate

· New exhaust tip design

· Redesigned tail light trim

· A new metallic Steel Grey exterior color

The 2020 Sportage interior design is lightly enhanced and includes:

· New available SOFINO leatherette seating surfaces

· Standard 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay[4] and Android Auto[5], available modem-enabled telematics[6], and available navigation[7]

· Newly designed steering wheel and vent bezels

· Available smartphone wireless charging tray[8]

Engineered for Confident Capability

Along with the new S trim, Sportage is offered in LX, EX and SX variants in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Two engines are available: a 2.4-liter GDI producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. or torque or a 2.0-liter turbo GDI that’s good for up to 240[9] horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. New to the Sportage are a number of available driver assist features:

Driver Attention Warning[10]

Lane Keeping Assist[11]

Smart Cruise Control with Start & Stop11

Forward Collision Assist with pedestrian detection11

High beam assist[12]



About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia*

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts

[1] The 2020 Telluride is expected spring 2019 with limited availability.

[2] No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

[3] The 2020 Sportage is expected spring 2019 with limited availability.

[4] Apple CarPlay™ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Requires a compatible Apple device sold separately. Apple CarPlay™ runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Data plan rates apply.

[5] Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

[6] Purchase/lease of a new 2020 Kia Sportage vehicle with UVO link includes a complimentary one year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After your complimentary one year UVO link subscription expires, continued access to UVO link will require a paid subscription at the then current subscription rate or your use of UVO link will immediately terminate. Use of UVO link is subject to agreement to the UVO Privacy Policy available at https://owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html and Terms of Service available at https://owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html. UVO is transferrable to subsequent owner during the original UVO link service term. Only use UVO when safe to do so. UVO app is available from the App Store® or Google Play™ Store. Kia Motors America, Inc. reserves the right to change or discontinue UVO at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation. Message and data rates may apply. Cellular and GPS coverage is required to use most features. UVO features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. For more on details and limitations, visit https://owners.kia.com or your authorized Kia dealer. Google and logos are trademarks of Google, Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple, Inc.

[7] Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. Navigation is for information purposes only, and Kia does not make any warranties about the accuracy of the information.

[8] Charging system only works with select devices. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

[9] SX Turbo with AWD has 237 horsepower.

[10] Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

[11] These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

[12] High Beam Assist is not a substitute for safe driving practices. Always check road conditions and use caution.