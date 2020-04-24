Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

the Macan is a pleasant daily driver with a quiet cabin and a smooth ride. Porsche offers both adaptive dampers and an air suspension, although our test car carried the former only. The air-suspended setup impressed us when we tested it in Mallorca at the 2019 Macan's global launch, but our tester's adaptive dampers and optional 20-inch wheels coped with Michigan's pockmarked roads well. This is a solid ride, belying the Macan S' performance focus, while at the same time the ride is relaxed and composed, even when facing rough roads. As we said in our first drive, Porsche balanced the Macan's suspension tuning well.

Porsche offers the Macan with standard eight-way or optional 14- or 18-way front seats. The upholstery ranges from a no-cost setup with Alcantara seat centers and leatherette outers, partial leather, full leather, or “natural” leather. In the case of our tester, we had the free-of-charge setup – it's okay if you make the same decision when ordering a Macan.

The standard seats and upholstery are plenty good, even in a premium, performance-focused model like the Macan S. There's ample support and adjustability with the eight-way chairs. The Alcantara centers look and feel high quality, too. Like we said, there's no shame in saving some coin with the Macan's basic front chairs and upholstery.

The second row is perfectly adequate for a pair of adults, with 35.6 inches of legroom on the comfortable, well-cushioned bench. The Macan's second row a fine place to hang out for longer stints, with easy ingress and egress. This is doubly true if your typical backseat passengers are on the younger or smaller side. Cargo space is average for the class, with 17.6 cubic feet when the second row is up and a maximum of 52.9 cubes.