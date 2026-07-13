Woman’s Acura Needs A Paint Job. She Whips Out A Can Of Glitter Instead: ‘My Husband Would Be So Mad’

A woman needed a new paint job for her Acura. She wasn’t interested in the traditional route. Car paint jobs are typically done by professionals with a spray gun, but she wanted something different: a can of glitter.

In a TikTok with over 5.6 million views, Anaè Maddalena (@maddalenaracing) demonstrates how she took her Acura Integra to the next level with a can of glitter spray paint.

Maddalena starts out by grabbing a can of glitter spray and not just any can, rainbow light.

“This is your sign to get glitter spray and spray your car,” the on-screen text reads.

She begins spraying glitter on her tires, driver side mirror, then the Acura’s exterior. Filmed at night, the layer of pink glitter shines brightly.

“Best idea I’ve had in a while,” she captions the post.

In the comments, Maddalena reveals she used Boko Body Glitter Spray.

“Where Do I Get It?”

Viewers in the comment section were split on whether they loved or hated her DIY glitter paint job. Several women suggested their significant others would be less than impressed.

One viewer wrote, “My husband would be so mad. Where do I get it?”

“I just sent this to my husband and he called me instantly. I let it go to voicemail, I know he is so stressed right now,” another commented.

“My mechanic brother would be pissed. Where do I get it?”

“Please don't do this because your car will become a diva and start going to the club without you,” a third.

Meanwhile, others worried about the possibility of the glitter spray paint causing long term damage.

“Show me how it looks in the daylight then we can talk lol,” one wrote.

“Lmk if it damages your paint after sun and washing it off thx bro bro,” another said.

Some viewers were more concerned about the environmental impact of spray-painting your car with glitter.

“Please don’t do this. Glitter is a microplastic and ends up in our waterways,” one commented.

“I mean personally I like it but I also get the environmental concerns… because one person doing it once seems like not a big deal but when it’s on TikTok and 300,000 people decide they want their car to sparkle too,” one wrote.

Is Adding Spray Glitter To Your Car A Good Or Bad Idea?

Maddalena isn’t the only one to do a DIY glitter paint job on her vehicle. Some have done similar modifications using paint from Dollar General or spray painting black over rust. In the short-term, it’s an aesthetic upgrade with significant savings. But over time, it may damage your car.

According to Napa, spray painting your car or using spray glitter is a bad idea. It reports that the spray paint coat isn’t built to last and will quickly degrade. Any debris kicking up from the road will chip it even just the heat from the engine can make paint flake off. Rain, sun, snow can all cause it to fade. Unless you’re using a product specifically designed for vehicle’s exteriors, glitter spray paint that looks good today may be an eyesore tomorrow.

What do you think?

The classic motto of “you get what you pay for” applies. If you do want to bedazzle your vehicle with glitter, it’s best to either leave it to the professionals or at the least buy paint that’s designed for this purpose.

Motor1 has contacted Maddalena via Instagram and TikTok direct messages. This post will be updated if she replies.

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