Bugatti's Last W16-Powered Track Car Is Now A Street-Legal

The Breakdown Lanzante Limited is making road-legal versions of the Bugatti Bolide.

The Bolide is Bugatti's last final W16-powered track car.

The street-legal Bolide has X-shaped LED headlights and a softened suspension.

British automotive engineering company Lanzante Limited is known for taking track-only vehicles and converting them into cars that can be used legally on public roads. At the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lanzante turned up with one of its coolest projects yet: a road-legal Bugatti Bolide.

As a reminder, the Bugatti Bolide was a limited-run, track-only car built from 2024 to 2025. Only 40 units were produced, and not a single one was approved from the factory to be driven with a license plate. That'’s where Lanzante comes in.

Working closely with PRW Advanced Cooling Technology, Lanzante converts a track-bred monster into something that is allowed to go over speed bumps and into drive-thrus. To make the Bolide street-legal, Lanzante needed to make a laundry list of changes. Unless you know what to look for, however, these differences may be hard to spot.

The original Bolide didn't need headlights since it can only be driven on race tracks, which typically have their own lighting. Lanzante engineered new X-shaped LED headlights that integrate right into X marks on the car's front end. The track-tuned suspension had to be softened up a bit for road use and the Michelin racing slicks also had to be replaced, since they only last 37 miles and cost $8,000 per set.

Luckily, the engine did not need to be changed, since the 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 is shared with road cars like the Chiron. It produces just under 1,600 horsepower, which must be terrifying in a car that weighs under 3,200 pounds (before the Lanzante conversion).

What do you think?

Even with all of Lanzante's changes, we wonder if a car like this would actually be fun to drive on the street.

Motor1's Take: Bugatti already charged $4.7 million for the Bolide, and used values have fluctuated above that depending on the build number. Lanzante is working on at least two road-legal versions, and we expect the road legal conversion to make the car far more valuable as a future collectible. Only time will tell if one of these two cars cross an auction block after years have passed.

Source: Lanzante Limited / Instagram

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