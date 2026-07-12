Man Buys Pirelli Tires. Then He Claims The Shop Sold Him The Wrong Size—And Ruined His Car: 'I Personally Have These On My Yukon'

There are many ways that one can modify their car—some more advisable than others.

If you’re interested in personalizing your ride, you can do things like add additional pieces or change up the car’s lighting. While this may negatively impact the value of the vehicle, some feel that it’s worth it to make their car look and feel the way they please.

Making a small modification, depending on what the modification is, will likely not impact the safety of the car. However, some changes can make the car dangerous or even damage it.

One tire salesperson on TikTok says that a buyer is claiming their modification destroyed their wheels. But was it really just the modification?

What Happened To This Man’s Car?

Across two videos, TikTok user and tire saleswoman Tire Princess (@tireprincess) advises, “If you buy aftermarket rims for your car, you cannot drive like you're driving a truck.”

The reason she’s giving this advice is a recent complaint from a customer. According to the TikToker, she sold the customer low-profile Pirelli tires on wide rims. She knew that these tires would work for a larger vehicle because she has a set.

“I personally have these wheels on my truck. I drive a Yukon XL and I drive like a maniac. My wheels have a few bends, but nothing like this,” she explains.

She then shows the customer’s tires. After just six months of use, the wheels are effectively destroyed. There are multiple cracks, and the tires are heavily worn.

Customer Blames The Tire Seller

The TikToker says that the owner of the vehicle did not take responsibility for the state of his tires. Rather, he claimed that her shop had simply sold him the wrong tires.

“The customer is telling me that he did nothing, that he left and three weeks later his wheel was leaking, that it must be that the wheels are not for the car,” she explains. “So the tires, Pirelli tires, he does not want to fix them. He wants me to replace them at no cost. He tells me it is not his fault—all he did was drive.”

The TikToker is doubtful, however, saying, “if I send these wheels back to the manufacturer, they're gonna laugh in my face telling me this customer beat up the wheels.”

“There's curb rash all on the outside of the wheel. One of them is dinged and has a crack in the tire,” she adds.

Despite this, she says the customer claimed he would not pay anything to replace them, insisting that her tire shop do it for free.

Are Low Profile Tires Easier to Damage?

One of the reasons the customer may have felt it wasn’t his fault the tires got damaged is because they’re low profile.

In addition to their slick look, there are some benefits to low-profile. Jalopnik notes that low-profile tires have less sidewall flex. This means that one might get a better road feel, improved traction, and increased stability as compared to traditional tires.

That said, they come with several major downsides. Low-profile tires tend to wear out faster. They can also provide a bumpier, noisier ride. And, as the TikToker’s customer learned, they can be easier to damage than their normal-profile equivalent.

If one is driving primarily on flat, well-paved and maintained roads,low-profile tires may suit their needs nicely. However, if one frequently encounters road hazards, or goes off-roading, they are likely better off with regular tires.

Drivers Blame the Owner

In the comments section, people agreed that the damage to the tires was likely the result of the owner and their choice of tire.

“Those tires provide zero protection to your rim. A small pothole would destroy that tire; a large pothole would destroy both the rim and the tire,” shared a user. “Low profile tires are great at the right rating, but what you got there is a coat of rubber on your rims.”

“Tires are a cushion for the wheels and add some comfort to the ride of the vehicle as well. Inform buyers why manufacturers choose the wheel and tire size on vehicles and stop selling oversize wheels with rubber bands on daily drivers,” offered another. “Then again, there are so many people with more money than sense.”

What do you think?

“I am amazed at how many people [buy] those type of rims and drive like normal on streets full of potholes,” someone else commented. “Save those rims for the show, not the daily.”

Motor1 contacted Tire Princess via TikTok direct message and comment. We'll update this article if she responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy