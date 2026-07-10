The Porsche 911 Is Crushing The Taycan In Sales, Nearly 5 To 1

The Breakdown Porsche sold 30,534 911s in the first half of the year, up by 19 percent.

The Taycan fell by 25 percent to only 6,219 units.

Cayenne is the top seller through June with 38,141 vehicles.

Total sales are down by 16 percent to 122,306 units.

While math was never my forte in school, I did enjoy the statistics classes I had to take in college. Every now and then, I like to keep that interest alive by highlighting interesting numbers from automakers' sales reports. With the first half of the year in the rearview mirror, Porsche has revealed what worked and what didn’t through June. Except for the 911, every other model is down, and all but one have fallen by double digits.

Having ended production of the 718 Boxster and Cayman last year, Porsche now has the 911 as its sole surviving sports car. It rose by 19 percent in H1 2026, reaching 30,534 customers worldwide. Porsche says demand was fueled by multiple recent derivatives, with the GTS, Turbo, and GT variants doing the heavy lifting.

The 911 outsold the Taycan by nearly a 5-to-1 margin. Okay, it’s not exactly a fair comparison given their vastly different roles, but a niche sports car outselling a more mainstream four-door vehicle is practically unheard of. In most cases, it’s the other way around. The electric sedan and wagon duo plummeted by 25 percent to 6,219 units through June.

Photo by: Porsche

The Taycan Wagons Are Dead In America

In the future, Porsche will sell its inaugural EV exclusively as a sedan in the United States, but the long-roof model will continue to be sold elsewhere. There hasn’t been any word on a potential second-generation model, but we’ll learn more about the future product portfolio this fall at Capital Markets Day. CEO Michael Leiters recently suggested that the Taycan and Panamera lineups could merge to slash costs, but no final decision has been announced.

Since we mentioned the Panamera, the luxury five-door liftback isn’t having a great year either. It fell by a worrying 38 percent in the first half of the year, and Porsche blames a temporary product gap in China. That gap has since been filled, so the Panamera could bounce back for the rest of 2026, as China is one of the model’s most important markets.

What about the SUVs? The Cayenne remains Porsche’s best-selling model overall despite falling by nine percent to 38,141 units. That figure includes the fully electric version, although only a handful have been delivered since shipments didn’t begin until late June. It’s worth noting that the EV isn’t replacing the ICE model, as both will coexist for many years.

Model January-June 2026 sales Difference vs January-June 2025 sales Cayenne (including EV) 38,141 -9% Macan 35,315 (19,695 ICE + 15,620 EV) -22% 911 30,534 +19% Panamera 9,308 -38% Taycan 6,219 -25% Boxster/Cayman 2,789 -73%

The Gas Macan Is Dying

As for the smaller Macan, it’s down 22 percent compared to the first six months of last year. Why? Zuffenhausen cites a "slower-than-expected ramp-up of electromobility" combined with the end of EV incentives in the U.S. Porsche also says the numbers look worse because the Macan posted excellent H1 2025 results.

The first-generation Macan is on its last legs, with production ending in late July. Even though it has one foot in the grave and hasn’t been sold in Europe since mid-2024, the original Macan still outsold its electric counterpart: 19,695 units versus 15,620. Porsche is working on a replacement for the ICE model, but it won’t arrive until 2028. When it does, it’ll carry a different name.

Predictably, the 718 sits dead last in the sales charts given Porsche hasn’t built a Boxster or Cayman since October 2025. The 2,789 units delivered were all leftover inventory, and most likely none went to customers in Europe. As with the gas-powered Macan, the 718 was prematurely retired from the continent in mid-2024 after failing to meet a cybersecurity regulation. However, the Cayman GT4 RS and Boxster RS Spyder were exempt thanks to their limited production run. The 718 returns later this decade with combustion engines, alongside the electric models Porsche hasn’t yet revealed.

Looking ahead, another model may join the sales charts. The three-row SUV positioned above the Cayenne is still in development and is expected to launch with combustion engines first, with an EV potentially following later. We’re likely to hear more about it when Porsche details its Strategy 2035 plan this fall.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Review 27 Source: Porsche

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: It’s safe to say the 911 is the bright spot in an otherwise disappointing first half of 2026 for Porsche. Total deliveries fell by 16 percent to 122,306 vehicles, and with the first-generation Macan facing imminent retirement, the second half of the year doesn’t look particularly promising either.

Yesterday, the Volkswagen Group announced plans to basically gut its lineup by eliminating as many as half of its models while slashing annual production capacity by one million units. It’s too soon to say whether these drastic changes will affect Porsche, but they’re hardly a good omen as the parent company embarks on its most radical transformation since its founding.

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