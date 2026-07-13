Woman Stops At Krispy Kreme For ‘Cheat Day.’ She Realizes That Was A Big Mistake When Chevy Avalanche Driver Pulls Up

Most drivers have had the experience of walking to the parking lot only to find that their vehicle is blocked in by another car. In this situation, it's natural to wish for some type of instant karma for the inconsiderate driver.

One woman recently captured a level of instant karma that most of us probably don't wish on such folks.

Veneekia (@veneekia) posted of a video of what went down outside a Krispy Kreme, along with subsequent clips explaining what transpired after a Chevrolet driver blocked her in.

“Just in case you needed a reason to skip cheat day,” a text overlay in her first video reads. Veneekia shows how close the Chevy Avalanche is to her black Mercedes-Benz SUV. The bumper is mere inches from her Benz.

Veneekia can be heard asking him, “Like, do you know how to put it in drive?” The man, still looking at his phone, replies, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

She then tells him, “You might wanna move." Seconds later, he drives right into directly into the storefront of the Krispy Kreme.

Veneekia says she's glad the driver's okay.

Her video has over 26 million views as of this writing.

Drive-Thru Mayhem

In a follow-up video, Veneekia explains that she saw the Krispy Kreme light on indicating the donuts were hot, so she parked and prepared to go inside.

She saw the man drive up, but wasn't overly concerned about him parking in front of her Benz, as he had plenty of room.

Then she felt him strike her vehicle, she says. She got out to assess the damage and was surprised to see that there wasn't anything noticeable.

“Next thing I know: boom! For a hard hit, there was literally no damage. I couldn’t believe it. So my first reaction, I screamed,” she says.

A Second And Third Collision

Veneekia says that after exiting the car with her child, she asked the man if he was all right and says he seemed “fine.” She told him that there wasn’t any need to exchange insurance information, either, as there didn’t appear to be anything wrong with either car.

Then she says the man hit her car again, which prompted her to request his insurance information. Again, she asked the man if he was okay, and noted that after the second hit, she started recording for evidence.

In another post about the accident, Veneekia says she dialed 911 right after ending her first video.

The dispatch worker reportedly asked Veneekia to check on the other driver's condition. So, with baby in hand, she approached the scene of the accident, noting that there was “glass and debris everywhere.”

Another person then told her that the man was conscious.

In the aftermath of the incident, Krispy Kreme workers came outside and began handing out free donuts.

When officers arrived at the scene, Veneekia says she learned the man wasn’t supposed to be driving because he underwent several surgeries that removed feeling from his legs.

Can You Have Your Driver’s License Medically Revoked?

The Shouse California Law Group reports that doctors cannot legally get a person’s driver’s license revoked. Instead, healthcare professionals deem that a surgery or health condition may prevent a patient from being legally allowed to operate an automobile. Subsequently, they can “report certain medical conditions to their State’s Department of Motor Vehicles … [which] can trigger a DMV hearing that can lead to a license suspension or revocation.”

Additionally, the law firm says there are only six states in the US that require doctors to report patients who may be unable to drive: California, Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

What do you think?

Other states do encourage health professionals to confidentially report these conditions of their own volition. Typically doctors are not legally liable for reporting potentially unsafe drivers, due to medical privacy legislation.

Motor1 has reached out to Veneekia via email for further comment. We'll update this article if she responds.

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