A car salesman uploaded a video initially masquerading as a critique of the Chrysler Pacifica.

Ryan Chamberlin (@michianacars) says at the top of his social media post that he would never purchase one of these cars. Then, he launches into a laundry list of its features, before revealing why he’d never get one. And his reasoning boiled down to usage.

Anyone who’s ever rented a car has probably seen throngs of Chrysler Pacificas in Enterprise and Hertz lots. The vehicles pack a number of modern amenities, plus their convenient auto start/stop functionality is a godsend to ensure your cabin’s climate is comfortable when it's freezing cold or blistering hot outside.

Chrysler Pacifica And Voyager: What Are The Features?

“This is why I would never buy a Chrysler Pacifica or Voyager. And I know that Chrysler and Dodge came out with the first minivans back in 1984,” he tells his viewers. The sales rep continued to explain that while the cars are one of his showroom’s “best-selling vehicles,” he still wouldn’t purchase either.

“But just hear me out. Both the Voyager and the Pacifica are powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, producing 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque,” he says, showing off the ride under the hood.

Following this, he cracks open one of the doors of the car to expound upon its additional features.

“You have passive entry, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, parking assist, a huge display, wireless CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, tons of cup holders, [and] adaptive cruise control,” he relays, giving a visual tour of the car’s inside whilst doing so.

Afterward, he shows the rear area of the car with its seats down, noting its hauling capabilities.

“Also, with the Voyager and Pacifica, you can use this as a cargo mover or a people mover because all the seats fold into the floor. That’s what we call stow-and-go seating. So this seat is under this cover,” Chamberlin says, pointing to the flat surface in question.

Next, he showed off the rear cargo area behind the third row of seats to show even more cargo capacity.

“Plus, you get extra storage in the back, and you can always just flip these seats right down [and] use it as a cargo mover,” he says, demonstrating this process.

His video then transitions to him holding up a key fob to the camera, showing off its various functionalities. These include automatically popping open the car’s trunk, mechanically sliding open its side rail doors, and even keying on the engine remotely.

“And you can open all four doors with the key fob, plus you get remote start. The Pacifica and the Voyager are two of our most popular selling vehicles. But the reason I wouldn’t buy it is because I have three kids. But two of them are already driving, and my daughter’s nine. So I don’t really need a van for my wife and my daughter.”

Is The Chrysler Pacifica A Good Buy?

In February of 2026, Consumer Reports listed Chrysler as the least reliable used car brand on the market, notably marking the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV as being ostensibly egregious. Not to mention, there have been a myriad of complaints for the vehicles with regard to transmission defects, which began in 2015.

But there have been other Pacifica and Voyager model years that have been criticized for less-than-stellar craftsmanship as well. Vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2026 “could have been built with curtain airbags that don’t retain enough pressure when deployed,” Car and Driver wrote. As a result, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalled 178,246 Pacificas and Voyagers. Furthermore, the agency’s data surmised that 30% of all Pacifica and Voyager owners’ cars may be affected by this issue.

And while some of the features on the car may certainly be marketing points, down the line, they can cause headaches. For instance, the Pacifica/Voyager’s sliding doors. Folks on this r/ChryslerPacifica sub mentioned that they had problems with this particular component jamming over time, preventing it from working.

My Sea Silver penned a blog post about the potential causes behind such an issue with the car, attributing it to “worn-out rollers, jammed tracks, or a broken latch.” Additionally, “electrical issues” and “software glitches” could be a good cause of the problem, according to the website. The same piece includes various methods to try and troubleshoot sliding door issues.

What do you think?

Go Parts also indicates that issues with the Pacifica/Voyager’s sliding door mechanism are “a well-documented issue.” OBD2 readings that return code B2500 are overwhelmingly caused by “an electrical fault within the power sliding door latch assembly,” as per the business.

Motor1 has reached out to Chrysler via email and Chamberlin via text message for further comment. We will update this story with any responses.

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