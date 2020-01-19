Is the Ford extended warranty cost worth the price?

Advertiser Disclosure

Whether you own a new, used, or certified pre-owned Ford vehicle, it’s important to look into your extended warranty options. Here, we will explore vehicle service contracts for Fords to see what is and isn’t covered. We will also examine the Ford extended warranty cost to see if it is worth what you pay.

Overall, we think it makes sense for most car owners to have an extended car warranty. Once the factory warranty expires, owners are left to deal with the cost of repairs on their own, and these bills can be hefty. The difficulty is deciding whether to go with the dealer or a third-party provider for your vehicle protection plan.

How Much Does An Extended Auto Warranty Cost?

There is no clear-cut answer to this question, but we do see an average in the industry. For example, Endurance claims that the average car warranty cost falls between $350 and $700 a year. While there isn’t a universal pricing table that the manufacturer or third-party companies follow, it’s easy to know what the prices are based on.

The following factors affect the cost of an extended warranty:

Condition of your vehicle : The older your vehicle and the higher the mileage, the more you can expect to pay.

: The older your vehicle and the higher the mileage, the more you can expect to pay. Coverage type : If you choose comprehensive coverage, you will pay more than you would with just a powertrain warranty.

: If you choose comprehensive coverage, you will pay more than you would with just a powertrain warranty. Deductible : The higher your deductible, the lower your premium will be. Just remember that you will need to pay that deductible any time you have warranty work performed.

: The higher your deductible, the lower your premium will be. Just remember that you will need to pay that deductible any time you have warranty work performed. Vehicle type: If you drive a luxury model or sports car, you will pay more for your warranty because the parts for your vehicle cost more.

Common Ford Repair Costs

Given the information above, let’s compare the Ford extended warranty cost to the amount you could pay for repairs. RepairPal gives Ford 3.5 out of 5 stars for reliability, which makes it 21st out of 32 ranked car brands. The company reports an average annual repair cost of $775 per year for Fords, which is higher than the industry average of $652 per year.

Here are a few common repair costs you might run into with a Ford:

Model Repair Average Cost Ford Aspire Drive belt idler pulley replacement $359–$371 Ford Transit Connect Engine oil pan replacement $563–$921 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Fuel pump replacement $651–$994 Ford Fiesta Engine front cover gasket replacement $870–$1,087

Keep in mind that these numbers are each for a single repair. Imagine what you could spend if you have multiple parts break over the years.

Do You Need A Ford Extended Warranty?

The choice to have an extended warranty is entirely up to you. Some consumers prefer to avoid auto warranties, while others want the peace of mind they provide. To figure out what’s important to you, there are a few questions you can ask yourself:

Is your vehicle getting older? The older a car gets, the more likely it is to require service. Extended warranties make sense for older vehicles, especially once the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

Do you still have a factory warranty? If the car is new and covered by its original bumper-to-bumper warranty, you might not need an extended warranty yet. Just keep in mind that it’s often cheaper to start the extended warranty while you still have factory coverage.

Are you looking for extra perks? Many extended warranty companies provide more than just repairs. You can find plans with roadside assistance, rental car coverage, trip interruption services, and gas delivery services. These features help when an emergency arises.

As with any purchase, you must evaluate the pros and cons of a Ford extended warranty to decide if it’s right for you.

Ford Protect Extended Service Plans

As you evaluate the Ford extended warranty cost, you will want to look at the various plans offered by the automaker. Ford Protect Extended Service Plans can be purchased directly from the dealership and are backed by Ford Motor Company.

You have four plans to choose from, each offering various covered repairs. All four of these options protect Ford vehicles for up to 8 years or 150,000 miles of service, whichever comes first.

PremiumCARE This plan is the most comprehensive option for a Ford extended warranty from the automaker. It provides full coverage for more than 1,000 components, including the powertrain control module, high-tech components, audio, and safety components. ExtraCARE This plan protects 113 components, including the electrical components, engine, and transmission. It does not supply coverage for the rear suspension, safety equipment, or emission systems. BaseCARE With coverage for 84 components, this plan is like a more advanced powertrain warranty. In addition to major parts, it covers brakes, suspension, air conditioning, and steering. The BaseCARE plan doesn’t cover the fuel system, radiator, or flywheel ring gear. PowertrainCARE This plan is a basic powertrain warranty, including coverage for 29 components. It protects the engine, transmission, and drive system.

In addition to the coverage listed above, each plan comes with added benefits, including:

Interest-free financing for 24 months

10 days of rental car benefits

24-hour roadside assistance

Policy transferability

What’s Excluded In The Ford Extended Warranty Plans?

With extended vehicle protection from Ford, complete protection comes with a few exclusions. Like most extended warranties, the plans do not include wear and tear items or common maintenance items. These must be paid for separately, or you can opt for the Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan on top of your extended warranty. You can also purchase separate protection for windshields, dents, and tires.

In addition, if you sign up for a factory-backed extended warranty, you must use Ford dealership mechanics for repairs. You can’t take the vehicle to your favorite local mechanic. All of this is important to keep in mind when considering the Ford extended warranty cost.

Third-Party Extended Warranties

Purchasing an extended warranty from Ford isn’t your only option. You can get extended protection through third-party providers, too, and we’ve done the research to find the best extended warranty companies in the industry.

A few benefits of third-party companies include:

Flexibility : You can usually take your vehicle to any licensed mechanic. You don’t have to visit the Ford dealership for repairs, which is especially convenient for those who experience issues while traveling.

: You can usually take your vehicle to any licensed mechanic. You don’t have to visit the Ford dealership for repairs, which is especially convenient for those who experience issues while traveling. Lower prices : When you purchase from a third-party provider, the warranty isn’t rolled into your auto loan, so you aren’t going to pay any interest.

: When you purchase from a third-party provider, the warranty isn’t rolled into your auto loan, so you aren’t going to pay any interest. Added perks: The majority of third-party warranty providers offer other coverage as well. Look for plans that include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental cars, trip interruption, gas delivery, and towing.

If you want to find the lowest Ford extended warranty cost, there are several things you can do:

Buy early : If you purchase the plan before your factory warranty expires, you will usually pay less.

: If you purchase the plan before your factory warranty expires, you will usually pay less. Evaluate plans : Decide what coverage you need and what you can go without. If you opt for a plan without all the bells and whistles, you will save more, but might have to pay for more repairs. Figure out what works for your budget.

: Decide what coverage you need and what you can go without. If you opt for a plan without all the bells and whistles, you will save more, but might have to pay for more repairs. Figure out what works for your budget. Shop around: It’s okay to get quotes from multiple companies. In fact, that’s what we recommend. To ensure you get the best coverage at the lowest prices, you want to compare several providers.

With that said, there are a few providers we have found to offer the lowest prices and best coverage.

CARCHEX Extended Car Warranty

We rated CARCHEX as the Best Overall provider in our third-party extended warranty company comparison. When you look at its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), you’ll see that this is a company that takes care of its clients. CARCHEX is endorsed by big names like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com.

As for the coverage options, you can choose from the following customizable plans:

Titanium (up to 10 years) This plan compares to a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty. It provides coverage for everything except for a small list of exclusions. Platinum (up to 10 years) This plan covers hundreds of items, including the suspension, electrical system, and heating. Gold (up to 10 years) Choose this coverage for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. It protects the steering system, braking system, and powertrain. Silver (up to 7 years) While this is closely related to a powertrain warranty, it also includes coverage for the air conditioning, electrical system, and fuel delivery system. Bronze (up to 6 years) This basic plan covers major components while keeping the cost to a minimum. It’s the ideal option for cars with more than 150,000 miles.

Other benefits to using CARCHEX include:

Freedom to choose any licensed repair facility

Claims paid directly to shop

24/7 roadside assistance

Towing

Rental cars

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

CarShield Extended Car Warranty

CarShield is our choice for the Most Popular third-party provider because the company has served more than one million consumers since starting in 2005.

It’s tough to compete with the provider’s reputation. Just look at some of these accolades:

4.4-star Google rating based on 1,479 reviews

Listed on Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

10th place in 2018 Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work

Featured on CNN, HGTV, ESPN, TBS, and more

CarShield provides six protection levels. One is a specialty tier that won’t accommodate your Ford model but is geared toward motorcycles and other recreational vehicles. Here’s a closer look at the other five plans:

New Car Diamond This plan protects your Ford like a bumper-to-bumper warranty. It’s the most comprehensive plan offered by CarShield. Platinum Choose this plan for high-mileage vehicles that might require additional repairs. Coverage includes the powertrain, plus the suspension, steering, radiator, electrical components, and braking system. Gold This plan is also known as powertrain plus coverage. It includes the fuel delivery system, starter, alternator, and air conditioning. Silver Effectively a powertrain warranty, this tier covers the engine, transmission, water pump, transfer case, and drive axle. High-Tech The High-Tech plan provides coverage for all of your vehicle’s technology, including the stereo system, power windows, and navigation system.

Additional benefits to using CarShield include:

Ability to choose any licensed repair shop

Direct claims

24/7 roadside assistance

$0 or low-cost deductibles

Towing

Other Third-Party Warranty Providers

CARCHEX and CarShield aren’t the only reputable extended warranty providers. We recommend shopping around to see which organization offers the coverage and price you want.

In your search for the best Ford extended warranty cost, we recommend getting quotes from these providers too:

Endurance: Best Direct Provider

autopom!: Best Quotes and Claims Process

Ford Extended Warranty Cost FAQs

Is the Ford extended warranty cost worth the price?

It depends on the reliability of your vehicle and how you prefer to approach potential repairs. If one major component breaks and is covered by an extended warranty, your policy might already be paying for itself. If you would rather foot every repair bill as it comes, then a warranty probably isn’t right for you.

What is the difference between a Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan and a Ford Protect Extended Service Plan?

The Ford Protect Extended Service Plans protect all covered components against defects in material or workmanship. Normal wear and tear is excluded from the plan. With the Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan, vehicle owners receive coverage for scheduled maintenance. It’s a prepaid service plan.

Where do I go for service with a Ford extended car warranty?

It depends on where you purchased the coverage. If your warranty is factory-backed and purchased from the dealership, you will likely need to head to a dealer for services so you don’t void your warranty. If you have a third-party warranty, you can usually take your vehicle to any licensed repair shop.

When can you buy a Ford extended warranty?

You can purchase a Ford extended warranty any time you want. If you purchase a vehicle from a Ford dealership, you will likely be offered an extended warranty at that time. Keep in mind, though, that the price may be rolled into your financing, so you will end up paying interest on the plan. If you buy from a third-party provider, you can purchase the plan at any time without interest.