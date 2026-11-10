Last Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Could Sell For More Than $6 Million

Mercedes-Benz built just 75 examples of the SLR McLaren Stirling Moss, and none of them came with a windshield, side windows, or a roof. One of the last ones off the line is about to test just how much that kind of exclusivity is worth.

RM Sotheby's will offer a 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss at auction from November 26 through December 3, 2026, with an estimate topping $6 million. The car has covered just 32.9 miles since it left the factory in December 2009.

The Stirling Moss used a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 making 650 hp, good for a claimed 3.5-second run to 60 mph and a top speed of 220 mph. Mercedes-Benz and McLaren built the run between June and December of 2009. This particular chassis is the very last one to roll out.

A Final-Build With Royal Provenance

2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Photo by: Robin Adams-Courtesy Of RM Sotheby's

This car was delivered new to the Royal Family of Kuwait, who kept it until 2024, when the current consignor acquired it. That's only two private owners across the car's entire life, a rarity for a machine this valuable and scarce.

It also carries factory-fitted features almost nobody else got. The car wears Fire Opal Red paint, a color applied to just a handful of Stirling Moss examples and never duplicated on this specific shade elsewhere in the run. A sibling car finished in Rosso Corsa has stayed with Jordan's Royal Family since new and is unlikely to ever reach the market.

Inside, Mercedes-Benz matched the exterior with red leather trimmed in contrasting yellow stitching, a scheme the factory called Silver Arrow. The cabin also swaps the usual carbon fiber trim for Alutex, a lightweight textile composite, and finishes the brake calipers in gold rather than the standard red or silver.

Few other Stirling Moss cars got factory audio systems at all. This one did, a detail it shares with only the Jordanian car. It's a reminder of just how far Mercedes-Benz went to personalize a model already built in numbers smaller than most limited-run hypercars.

Gallery: 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss 12 Source: Mercedes-Benz

US Federalization Clears A Path Few Owners Ever Get

None of the 75 Stirling Moss cars were built to US specifications, which meant the model was effectively barred from American roads under normal import rules. The car's lack of a windshield and conventional glass put it well outside standard federal safety requirements.

Owners found a workaround through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Show or Display program, a provision dating to 1999 that allows limited road use for rare vehicles of historic or technical significance. This specific SLR McLaren Stirling Moss has been fully federalized and road registered in the United States, with the work completed by G&K Automotive Services in 2026.

What do you think?

The car was first registered in Switzerland on March 16, 2010, in the canton of Vaud, before its journey to Kuwait and eventually into private American hands. That paperwork trail, combined with the ultra-low mileage, gives bidders a documented history that is rare even among seven-figure collector cars.

With the auction estimate sitting above $6 million, this Stirling Moss would rank among the more valuable examples to cross the block. It stands as the final car Mercedes-Benz and McLaren ever built on this platform.

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