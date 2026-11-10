Older Bentley Models Get Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Thanks To New Infotainment Upgrade

Bentley just gave owners of a decade-old Continental GT a reason to skip the trade-in line. The automaker's retailers now offer a factory-backed infotainment retrofit for second-generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur models built between 2012 and 2019.

The upgrade swaps the original console screen and physical climate dials for a single 9.7-inch touchscreen with modern smartphone connectivity. It arrives through dealers rather than as a software patch.

Eligible Models And Core Changes

Bentley Continental GT Infotainment Upgrade Photo by: Bentley

The retrofit targets second-generation cars from the 2012 to 2019 model years. That window covers the Continental GT and GT Convertible from their 2012 redesign through 2017, and the Flying Spur from its 2014 debut through 2019.

The new hardware replaces the factory unit and the physical heater controls in one move, leaving the center console noticeably cleaner. Bentley built the replacement screen to match the design language of its current lineup, so the cabin doesn't look like it's wearing a dealer-fit accessory.

It's not the first time Bentley has rethought its screens. The brand has already tackled modern connectivity on newer interior concepts and detailed how passenger-facing displays work on current models. This retrofit is the first sanctioned path back into cars already a decade old.

Pricing has not been published. Bentley is routing the upgrade through its dealer network, so owners will need to get a quote from a retailer to find out what the swap costs for their specific car.

Gallery: Bentley Infotainment Upgrade 6 Source: Bentley

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, And Updated Navigation

The headline feature is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connecting over Bluetooth or through a wired USB-A port in the console. That port also doubles as a phone charger, which Bentley now highlights as part of the package.

Calls, contacts and media all run through the touchscreen or voice commands, and owners can tune bass, treble and balance from the same interface. The tuner itself gets an upgrade, with improved DAB+ where these cars previously had DAB, plus FM, AM and SXM for the US market.

What do you think?

Navigation gets rebuilt from scratch, with updated mapping, 2D and 3D route guidance, points of interest and speed-limit displays. Bentley says the system can take future map updates. These owners aren't getting a factory refresh again anytime soon.

Display: 9.7-inch touchscreen, 2K resolution

Connectivity: wireless and wired Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Radio: DAB+, FM, AM, SiriusXM (US)

Climate: touchscreen-controlled, replacing physical dials

That last point is the real trade-off. The physical heater knobs are gone for good, incorporated into the touchscreen alongside climate settings. Anyone who liked the tactile feel of a factory-original console loses that in exchange for the cleaner look and the modern features.

Source: Bentley

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