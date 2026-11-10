Mercedes Chairman Says Gas And Diesel Engines Still Have 10–15 Years Left

Mercedes-Benz is not done with combustion yet. Chairman Ola Källenius told reporters at a media roundtable in Pune that gas and diesel engines still have a long runway ahead, even as the automaker pushes further into electric models.

Speaking to the trade press in India, Källenius laid out a timeline that stretches well past the end of this decade. He also detailed how diesel, combustion engines developed as EU-7 ready for future Euro 7 rules, and a growing electric lineup fit together under one strategy.

"The combustion engine, it will be around for minimum 10, probably 15 years more," Källenius said, according to Autocar India. He described the broader shift to electric mobility as a 20 to 25-year industrial transformation, not something that wraps up by 2030 or 2035.

Mercedes-Benz Expects Combustion To Last At Least 10 More Years

Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 engine Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

The company is investing in its combustion lineup ahead of the Euro 7 emissions standard, with a range of engines that Mercedes describes as EU-7 ready rather than already certified under the new rules. That includes its newest V8, which remains in production for select high-end models alongside plug-in hybrids and full electric cars.

Källenius was careful to separate the combustion timeline from the company's end goal. "As long as there's meaningful demand for... high-tech, in our case electrified ICE, we have that as well," he said, tying the engines' survival to customer demand.

Mercedes-Benz is running a 40-model program over three years, spanning both electric and combustion vehicles, according to Autocar India. That pipeline includes the automaker's new models arriving through 2026 and 2027, mixing gas, diesel, and battery power across the lineup.

Diesel Stays For High-Mileage Drivers And Commercial Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz G400 CDI 2003

Källenius pointed to light commercial vehicles and larger passenger models as the places diesel still makes the most sense. "Our portfolio of diesel engines is ready for the future," he said, adding that the fuel "will stay in the portfolio for the foreseeable future."

The case is strongest for drivers covering 60,000 to 70,000 kilometers a year, roughly 37,000 to 43,000 miles. That's the mileage band where diesel's efficiency advantage over gas or hybrid power still pays off. In India specifically, Källenius noted that diesel's lower pump price gives high-mileage customers another reason to stick with it.

What This Strategy Means For Buyers

Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub at the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA in Sandy Springs, Georgia

For high-mileage drivers and fleet operators, diesel and efficient gas engines aren't vanishing overnight. At annual use near the 37,000-mile mark, the lower fuel burn of a diesel or a strong hybrid can still outweigh the higher upfront price compared with a similar gas model.

EVs gain ground fastest in areas with dense charging and cleaner grids, since lower electricity costs can offset their higher purchase prices over several years of use. Where charging is scarce or long-distance highway use dominates, Källenius' 10 to 15-year horizon for combustion suggests buyers can still plan around traditional engines and plug-in hybrids for at least one more ownership cycle.

What do you think?

Electrification stays in the product plan all the same. Mercedes-Benz plans to offer an electric alternative across every meaningful model position by the end of the decade, and Källenius expects EVs to take a bigger share of the brand's Indian sales next year.

The strategy also relies on existing combustion variety as Mercedes continues building its V12 engine for select applications, even as EVs expand into more of the lineup through new electric models arriving by 2027.

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