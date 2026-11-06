From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Is Actually Headquartered
BMW, Ford, Toyota, and more—here’s where the world's biggest car companies are located.
The auto industry is global. A car designed in Germany might be assembled in the United States and sold under a brand owned by a company based in Japan. With so many moving parts, it's not always easy to keep track of where everything actually comes from.
Sure, most enthusiasts probably know that Ford is American, Ferrari is Italian, and Toyota is Japanese. But not every automaker's roots are quite as obvious. Some brands have changed ownership over the years, while others have moved their corporate headquarters far from where they first got started (looking at you, Stellantis).
So, where are the world's biggest automakers actually based? We've rounded up the major manufacturers and some of the industry's most recognizable brands, breaking them down by region and listing the cities and countries they call home.
America
The United States is home to some of the world's most recognizable automakers, and Detroit remains the heart of the American auto industry. General Motors and Ford both call the Motor City home, or at least the suburbs just outside it.
But the modern American automotive industry stretches beyond Michigan. Electric startups like Tesla and Rivian have set up shop in California and Texas, while a few once-proud American automakers have moved their headquarters overseas entirely.
Acura
- Torrance, California
Chrysler
- Auburn Hills, Michigan
Dodge
- Auburn Hills, Michigan
Jeep
- Auburn Hills, Michigan
Ram
- Auburn Hills, Michigan
Ford Motor Company
- Dearborn, Michigan
General Motors
- Detroit, Michigan
Lucid Motors
- Newark, California
Rivian
- Irvine, California
Scout Motors
- Charlotte, North Carolina
Slate Auto
- Troy, Michigan
Tesla
- Austin, Texas
China
China has quickly become one of the world's biggest automotive markets, and its automakers are expanding well beyond the country's borders. Most Americans are probably familiar with names like BYD and Geely, but there are dozens of other major manufacturers operating across China.
Interestingly, many of these companies are concentrated in just a handful of cities. Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou have all become major automotive hubs, especially as China's electric vehicle industry continues to grow.
BYD Auto
- Shenzhen, China
Changan Automobile
- Chongqing, China
Chery Automobile
- Wuhu, China
Dongfeng Motor Corporation
- Wuhan, China
FAW Group
- Changchun, China
Great Wall Motor
- Baoding, China
Guangzhou Automobile Group
- Guangzhou, China
Leapmotor
- Hangzhou, China
Li Auto
- Beijing, China
Nio
- Shanghai, China
SAIC Motor
- Shanghai, China
Seres Group
- Chongqing, China
Smart
- Ningbo, China
Xiaomi Auto
- Beijing, China
XPeng
- Guangzhou, China
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
- Hangzhou, China
Europe
Europe is home to some of the world's most recognizable luxury and performance automakers. Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom all have deep automotive roots, and many of their biggest manufacturers are still headquartered in the same cities where they got their start.
Germany is especially important, with Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche all calling the country home. Italy, meanwhile, is home to iconic names like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati, while the United Kingdom remains a major hub for luxury and specialty automakers.
Alfa Romeo
- Turin, Italy
Alpine
- Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Aston Martin
- Gaydon, United Kingdom
Audi
- Ingolstadt, Germany
Bentley
- Crewe, United Kingdom
Bugatti
- Molsheim, France
BMW
- Munich, Germany
Caterham
- Dartford, United Kingdom
Citroen
- Poissy, France
Cupra
- Martorell, Spain
Dacia
- Mioveni, Romania
DS Automobiles
- Poissy, France
Ferrari
- Maranello, Italy
Fiat
- Turin, Italy
Ineos Automotive
- London, United Kingdom
Jaguar Land Rover
- Whitley, Coventry, United Kingdom
Koenigsegg
- Ängelholm, Sweden
Lamborghini
- Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy
Lancia
- Turin, Italy
Maserati
- Modena, Italy
Mercedes-Benz
- Stuttgart, Germany
McLaren Automotive
- Woking, Surrey, England
Mini
- Munich, Germany
Morgan Motor Company
- Malvern, United Kingdom
Opel
- Rüsselsheim am Main, Germany
Pagani
- San Cesario sul Panaro, Italy
Peugeot
- Poissy, France
Porsche
- Stuttgart, Germany
Renault
- Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Rimac
- Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
- Goodwood, United Kingdom
Seat
- Martorell, Spain
Škoda
- Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic
Stellantis
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
Vauxhall
- Luton, England
Volkswagen
- Wolfsburg, Germany
Volvo
- Gothenburg, Sweden
Zenvo
- Præstø, Denmark
India
India has grown into one of the world's largest automotive markets, with several manufacturers building vehicles for both domestic buyers and international markets. Tata Motors and Mahindra are two of the country's biggest names, while Maruti Suzuki dominates the affordable passenger car segment.
Mumbai is also home to two of India's most important automakers: Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Force Motors
- Pune, India
Mahindra & Mahindra
- Mumbai, India
Tata Motors
- Mumbai, India
Japan
Japan is home to some of the world's largest automakers. Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Mazda are all household names, with vehicles sold in nearly every major market around the globe.
Unlike the American auto industry, which is largely centered around Detroit, Japan's biggest manufacturers are spread across several cities. Toyota is headquartered in Toyota City, while Honda and Nissan call Tokyo and Yokohama home, respectively.
Daihatsu
- Ikeda, Osaka, Japan
Hino
- Tokyo, Japan
Honda
- Tokyo, Japan
Isuzu Motors
- Yokohama, Japan
Lexus
- Toyota City, Aichi, Japan
Mazda
- Hiroshima, Japan
Mitsubishi Motors
- Tokyo, Japan
Nissan Motor Corporation
- Yokohama, Japan
Subaru
- Tokyo, Japan
Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan
Toyota
- Toyota City, Aichi, Japan
South Korea
South Korea has one major automotive conglomerate that dominates its domestic market: Hyundai Motor Group. The company controls Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, three brands that have become increasingly popular in international markets.
Seoul is the center of the country's automotive industry, with Hyundai Motor Group and Kia both headquartered in the capital.
Hyundai Motor Group
- Seoul, Korea
KG Mobility
- Pyeongtaek, Korea
Vietnam
Vietnam may not have the same automotive legacy as Japan or Germany, but it's quickly making a name for itself in the global car industry. Its biggest automaker, VinFast, was founded in 2017 and has wasted little time expanding into international markets, including the United States.
VinFast
- Hai Phong, Vietnam
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