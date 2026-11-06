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From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Is Actually Headquartered

BMW, Ford, Toyota, and more—here’s where the world's biggest car companies are located.

Where Every Automaker Is Based
Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1
Jeff Perez Jeff Perez
By: Jeff Perez
at 2:00pm ET
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The auto industry is global. A car designed in Germany might be assembled in the United States and sold under a brand owned by a company based in Japan. With so many moving parts, it's not always easy to keep track of where everything actually comes from.

Sure, most enthusiasts probably know that Ford is American, Ferrari is Italian, and Toyota is Japanese. But not every automaker's roots are quite as obvious. Some brands have changed ownership over the years, while others have moved their corporate headquarters far from where they first got started (looking at you, Stellantis).

So, where are the world's biggest automakers actually based? We've rounded up the major manufacturers and some of the industry's most recognizable brands, breaking them down by region and listing the cities and countries they call home.

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America

The United States is home to some of the world's most recognizable automakers, and Detroit remains the heart of the American auto industry. General Motors and Ford both call the Motor City home, or at least the suburbs just outside it.

But the modern American automotive industry stretches beyond Michigan. Electric startups like Tesla and Rivian have set up shop in California and Texas, while a few once-proud American automakers have moved their headquarters overseas entirely.

Acura

  • Torrance, California

Chrysler

  • Auburn Hills, Michigan

Dodge

  • Auburn Hills, Michigan

Jeep

  • Auburn Hills, Michigan

Ram

  • Auburn Hills, Michigan

Ford Motor Company

  • Dearborn, Michigan

General Motors

  • Detroit, Michigan

Lucid Motors

  • Newark, California

Rivian

  • Irvine, California

Scout Motors

  • Charlotte, North Carolina

Slate Auto

  • Troy, Michigan

Tesla

  • Austin, Texas

China

China has quickly become one of the world's biggest automotive markets, and its automakers are expanding well beyond the country's borders. Most Americans are probably familiar with names like BYD and Geely, but there are dozens of other major manufacturers operating across China.

Interestingly, many of these companies are concentrated in just a handful of cities. Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Guangzhou have all become major automotive hubs, especially as China's electric vehicle industry continues to grow.

BYD Auto

  • Shenzhen, China

Changan Automobile

  • Chongqing, China

Chery Automobile

  • Wuhu, China

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

  • Wuhan, China

FAW Group

  • Changchun, China

Great Wall Motor

  • Baoding, China

Guangzhou Automobile Group

  • Guangzhou, China

Leapmotor

  • Hangzhou, China

Li Auto

  • Beijing, China

Nio

  • Shanghai, China

SAIC Motor

  • Shanghai, China

Seres Group

  • Chongqing, China

Smart

  • Ningbo, China

Xiaomi Auto

  • Beijing, China

XPeng

  • Guangzhou, China

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

  • Hangzhou, China

Europe

Europe is home to some of the world's most recognizable luxury and performance automakers. Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom all have deep automotive roots, and many of their biggest manufacturers are still headquartered in the same cities where they got their start.

Germany is especially important, with Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche all calling the country home. Italy, meanwhile, is home to iconic names like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati, while the United Kingdom remains a major hub for luxury and specialty automakers.

Alfa Romeo

  • Turin, Italy

Alpine

  • Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Aston Martin

  • Gaydon, United Kingdom

Audi

  • Ingolstadt, Germany

Bentley

  • Crewe, United Kingdom

Bugatti

  • Molsheim, France

BMW

  • Munich, Germany

Caterham

  • Dartford, United Kingdom

Citroen

  • Poissy, France

Cupra

  • Martorell, Spain

Dacia

  • Mioveni, Romania

DS Automobiles

  • Poissy, France

Ferrari

  • Maranello, Italy

Fiat

  • Turin, Italy

Ineos Automotive

  • London, United Kingdom

Jaguar Land Rover

  • Whitley, Coventry, United Kingdom

Koenigsegg

  • Ängelholm, Sweden

Lamborghini

  • Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy

Lancia

  • Turin, Italy

Maserati

  • Modena, Italy

Mercedes-Benz

  • Stuttgart, Germany

McLaren Automotive

  • Woking, Surrey, England

Mini

  • Munich, Germany

Morgan Motor Company

  • Malvern, United Kingdom

Opel

  • Rüsselsheim am Main, Germany

Pagani

  • San Cesario sul Panaro, Italy

Peugeot

  • Poissy, France

Porsche

  • Stuttgart, Germany

Renault

  • Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Rimac

  • Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

  • Goodwood, United Kingdom

Seat

  • Martorell, Spain

Škoda

  • Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic

Stellantis

  • Amsterdam, Netherlands

Vauxhall

  • Luton, England

Volkswagen

  • Wolfsburg, Germany

Volvo

  • Gothenburg, Sweden

Zenvo

  • Præstø, Denmark

India

India has grown into one of the world's largest automotive markets, with several manufacturers building vehicles for both domestic buyers and international markets. Tata Motors and Mahindra are two of the country's biggest names, while Maruti Suzuki dominates the affordable passenger car segment.

Mumbai is also home to two of India's most important automakers: Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Force Motors

  • Pune, India

Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Mumbai, India

Tata Motors

  • Mumbai, India

Japan

Japan is home to some of the world's largest automakers. Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Mazda are all household names, with vehicles sold in nearly every major market around the globe.

Unlike the American auto industry, which is largely centered around Detroit, Japan's biggest manufacturers are spread across several cities. Toyota is headquartered in Toyota City, while Honda and Nissan call Tokyo and Yokohama home, respectively.

Daihatsu

  • Ikeda, Osaka, Japan

Hino

  • Tokyo, Japan

Honda

  • Tokyo, Japan

Isuzu Motors

  • Yokohama, Japan

Lexus

  • Toyota City, Aichi, Japan

Mazda

  • Hiroshima, Japan

Mitsubishi Motors

  • Tokyo, Japan

Nissan Motor Corporation

  • Yokohama, Japan

Subaru

  • Tokyo, Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation

  • Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan

Toyota

  • Toyota City, Aichi, Japan

South Korea

South Korea has one major automotive conglomerate that dominates its domestic market: Hyundai Motor Group. The company controls Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, three brands that have become increasingly popular in international markets.

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Seoul is the center of the country's automotive industry, with Hyundai Motor Group and Kia both headquartered in the capital.

Hyundai Motor Group

  • Seoul, Korea

KG Mobility

  • Pyeongtaek, Korea

Vietnam

Vietnam may not have the same automotive legacy as Japan or Germany, but it's quickly making a name for itself in the global car industry. Its biggest automaker, VinFast, was founded in 2017 and has wasted little time expanding into international markets, including the United States.

VinFast

  • Hai Phong, Vietnam
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