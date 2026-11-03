Shaq Bought This Rolls-Royce Phantom On A Whim. Now It's Up For Sale

Shaquille O'Neal tells a famous story about buying three ultra-luxury cars in a single day after a salesman pushed him on whether he could afford them. One of the cars tied to that story, a 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom finished in silver over light gray leather, will soon head to a new owner.

The sedan stayed with O'Neal until 2018 and now shows 45,000 miles on its digital odometer, according to the listing. Bidding on Bring a Trailer is scheduled to close November 3, 2026, at 12:53 PM Pacific Time, giving bidders a defined window to chase a piece of the retired center's big-ticket shopping.

Shaquille O'Neal Bought Three Rolls-Royces

Shaquille O'Neal's 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom Photo by: Bring A Trailer

The story behind the purchase traces back to a dealership visit where a salesman questioned whether O'Neal could really afford the car he was looking at. The comment did not sit well.

"You're asking about all these cars; can you afford them?" the salesman reportedly asked. O'Neal's reply made the point plain: "I like to spend money, but I don't like to waste money. I don't want to spend $400,000 for a car."

He has described walking out of that exchange by buying three Rolls-Royces at once, spending roughly $1,300,000 total to settle the argument.

This Phantom is one of the Rolls-Royces linked to that spree, and it's the only one currently crossing the auction block.

The car carries a clean Michigan title, though the Carfax lists a January 2018 damage entry. The seller believes the passenger-rear quarter panel and driver's front fender were repainted at some point in the car's history.

Gallery: Shaquille O'Neal's 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom 8 Source: Bring A Trailer

The 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom Has A 6.75-Liter V12

This Phantom was the first generation built under BMW ownership. That shift brought a new aluminum space-frame chassis and a very different engineering approach than the Rolls-Royces that came before it.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom lineage has only grown more elaborate since, but this early example set the template.

Under the hood sits a 6.75-liter V12 producing 453 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, with nearly 400 pound-feet available from just 1,000 rpm. Power runs through a six-speed automatic to the rear wheels only.

What do you think?

Factory touches include a power-retractable Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, rear-hinged coach doors, and self-leveling air suspension with computer-controlled dampers. Inside, Walnut Burl veneer, heated front and rear seats, lambswool floor mats, and a Lexicon Logic7 sound system fill a cabin trimmed in light gray leather.

A rotating dashboard panel houses an analog clock on one side and a navigation screen on the other, a detail unique to this generation of Phantom. The tire pressure warning light stays lit, which the seller attributes to uncalibrated sensors rather than an actual mechanical fault.

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