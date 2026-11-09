Mercedes Builds One-Of-A-Kind AMG SL 55 For The WTA Finals Champion

Mercedes-AMG just built a one-off roadster that no amount of money can buy. The automaker unveiled a bespoke Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4Matic+ as the official winner's car for the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals, the women's tennis tour's season-ending championship.

The singles champion takes home the keys during the trophy ceremony on November 15, 2026, in Indian Wells, California. Second place gets nothing close to it.

This one-off was built through Mercedes-AMG's Manufaktur Made to Measure program. Christina Schenck, vice president of digital and communications and investor relations at Mercedes-Benz AG said:

'For the champion, we have crafted a unique Manufaktur Made to Measure Mercedes-AMG SL 55. We want to celebrate her outstanding achievement with something made just for her, as individual as her own journey to the top. And every time she gets into her new Mercedes-Benz, we want her to feel: 'Welcome home.''

The WTA Finals Champion's One-Off Prize

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 For WTA Finals Winner Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The car was unveiled at a WTA Clubhouse event in Los Angeles ahead of the tournament, which runs from November 8 to 15 in Indian Wells. Mercedes-Benz has served as the WTA Tour's Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner since the start of the 2026 season, and this prize car closes out that first year of the deal.

Sarah Swanson, chief brand officer at WTA Ventures, called the car "a fantastic way to round off our first season with Mercedes-Benz as a Premier Partner of the WTA Tour." She pointed to the "Mercedes-Benz Signature Court" and other fan-facing programs the partnership has already produced this year.

Nobody can walk into a dealer and order this exact Mercedes-AMG SL roadster. It's a single car, built for a single outcome on the court. That's the whole point of a Manufaktur commission.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG SL 55 For WTA Finals Winner 6 Source: Mercedes-AMG

The Ultraviolet Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Details

The exterior wears a Manufaktur Made to Measure Ultraviolet paint finish, a shade pulled directly from the WTA's own color scheme. It rides on 21-inch AMG forged cross-spoke wheels.

Inside, Mercedes-AMG swapped in Crystal White Manufaktur Nappa leather alongside AMG carbon fiber trim. The cabin carries custom-designed door sills and embroidered headrest cushions, finished with a personalized badge bearing the champion's name.

What do you think?

None of this touches the SL 55's mechanical layout. The 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and the rest of the AMG performance lineup carry over from the standard car. The Manufaktur work here is entirely cosmetic and upholstery-deep, consistent with how the program has handled past one-off commissions.

The doubles champions do not get a car like this. Per the WTA and Mercedes-Benz, doubles winners instead receive complimentary 12-month leases of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a separate perk from the singles-only SL 55 handover planned for November 15.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

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