McLaren 750S Disguises Itself As A Mercedes CLK GTR

S Klub LA brought a McLaren 750S to the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, hiding it under bodywork that makes it look like a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR. The shop calls the build Game Over. It wears the skin of a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, the race car that won the FIA GT Championship in 1997.

The transformation went up at the Toyo Tires Treadpass, one of the event's more closely watched custom-car corners. McLaren's mechanical hardware stays in place, but every exterior was reworked to mimic a GT1 racer built nearly three decades before the 750S existed.

A McLaren 750S In CLK GTR-Inspired Form

Mercedes CLK GTR Roadster

The car was remodeled specifically to resemble the 1990s racer. The fender flares, the slatted hood and the low, wide nose all fit the CLK GTR's homologation-special silhouette.

S Klub LA pulled the design from a car with real motorsport pedigree. Mercedes-AMG built the original CLK GTR for the newly created FIA GT Championship in 1997. The brand says it finished two prototypes in just 128 days. That rush created a body shaped purely to win.

The strategy worked immediately. The CLK GTR took the 1997 FIA GT Championship, and driver Bernd Schneider claimed the drivers' title that same season.

The car returned in 1998 before Mercedes handed the program to the CLK LM. Game Over borrows that silhouette down to its roofline and rear wing, even though the two cars do not share a single structural part.

McLaren 750S Performance Remains Under The Custom Bodywork

2024 McLaren 750S First Drive Review

Strip away the bodywork and Game Over is still a stock McLaren 750S underneath, with the automaker's own twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine untouched by the conversion. That drivetrain makes 740 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

McLaren lists the standard Coupe's 0-to-60-mph run at 2.7 seconds, though the build's own figures are quoted closer to a 2.8-second 0-to-62-mph time with a top speed of 206 mph.

What do you think?

That gap between appearance and mechanics is the point of the build. A buyer looking at Game Over from across the Treadpass floor sees a tribute to a championship-winning GT1 car. The person behind the wheel still gets the twin-turbo punch and dual-clutch shifts of a current McLaren supercar.

The CLK GTR it mimics carried a mid-mounted V12 built for GT1 competition, a layout and displacement nothing like the 750S's twin-turbo V8. S Klub LA's work sits alongside other SEMA customs reworking modern platforms around older designs, a trend that keeps pulling attention toward late-model McLaren chassis as a canvas for tribute builds.

Source: S Klub LA

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