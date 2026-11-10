Americans Are Already Snapping Up Fiat's Tiny $15,000 Topolino

Fiat bet small on the Topolino, and that bet is paying off as the automaker shipped 300 of its electric microcars to US dealers as a test run, and most are already gone.

That's a notable clearance rate for a two-seat, low-speed vehicle starting around $15,000 that tops out at 25 mph. Fiat isn't calling it a mass-market launch.

300 US Vehicles, Mostly Sold

2027 Fiat Topolino Photo by: Fiat

Andrew Waterhouse, head of Fiat North America, confirmed the scale of the US trial to Yahoo Finance. "The original shipment was 300 units, the majority of those have already been sold," he said.

Waterhouse described the rollout as deliberately cautious. "We are taking it step by step, because like I said, it is kind of an experiment," he said. Fiat isn't pitching the Topolino as a replacement for a conventional car. It's a way to see if Americans will treat a golf-cart-style EV as a serious purchase.

Sixty percent of US buyers picked the open-air Dolce Vita version, the trim without doors or a roof. Waterhouse pointed to resort and vacation settings as the natural fit. "The Dolce Vita suits a beach town, gated community resort type experience where you want the open air," he said.

The golf cart comparison isn't accidental. But Waterhouse argued the buyers aren't using it that way.

"Those people are not using golf carts to play golf," he said. "They are using them to drive around, to go to lunch, to drive to the pool, drive to the beach." A standard model with full doors and the Open Air version with a retractable fabric roof and ropes for doors round out the lineup. Waterhouse pointed to the closed car as the better fit for city dwellers who want to lock their belongings. "If you are living in a city, you want to be able to lock your stuff in your car," he said.

Gallery: 2027 Fiat Topolino Review 32 Source: Jeff Perez / Motor1

LSV Rules Limit It To 25 MPH Roads

The Topolino qualifies as a low-speed vehicle under FMVSS No. 500, the federal standard that defines the category as a four-wheeled vehicle capable of more than 20 mph but not more than 25 mph. That classification dictates what equipment it needs. It isn't treated as a normal passenger car.

For 2027, Fiat raised the car's top speed to the full 25 mph, the threshold needed to meet that federal definition. The LSV-compliant update adds the federally required lighting, reflectors, mirrors and parking brake, along with a windshield and seat belts that help it satisfy state rules. Fiat is offering a no-cost kit to bring 2026 models up to the same spec.

What do you think?

The 2027 Topolino carries a 5.4-kWh battery good for a claimed 46 miles of range, with a 6-kW motor and a charge time of four to five hours on a standard 110-volt outlet. Seating is limited to two, and pricing starts near $14,985 before a $295 paint option, well under any new car sold in the US today.

Those numbers only work within low-speed vehicle rules that generally keep these cars on lower speed, local streets, with specific limits set by each state rather than a single federal cap. That's why Fiat relies on resort communities, gated neighborhoods and dense urban blocks rather than open highways.

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