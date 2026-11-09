Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 Is Back At Auction. Could It Finally Fetch A Six-Figure Price?

Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 GTS is heading back to the auction block. Iconic Auctioneers will offer the 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS at its NEC Classic Motor Show sale in Birmingham on November 14, 2026, carrying a guide estimate of £200,000 to £250,000 (about $267,000 to $334,000).

Chassis ZFFXR42C000106175 was Clarkson's own car, ordered new and delivered to him in August 1996. He drove it roughly 6,000 miles before giving it away as a reader prize in 2000, and it remains the only Ferrari he has owned outright.

Clarkson's F355 Returns With A Higher Guide Price

Jeremy Clarkson's 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS Photo by: Jonathan Jacobs / RM Sotheby's

This isn't the car's first trip through an auction house this decade. The F355 GTS previously went under the hammer at RM Sotheby's Cliveden House sale on July 8, 2025, carrying a lower estimate of £180,000 to £220,000 (about $240,000 to $294,000). It failed to sell.

That doesn't say much about what happens this time. Markets shift and bidders in the room change.

A Classic Motor Show crowd is a different audience than a country-house sale, too. Iconic Auctioneers is simply trying again, with a higher number attached.

For context on recent F355 GTS values, a 1997 example in the same color combination sold at an Iconic Auctioneers sale on August 23, 2025, for £120,375 (about $160,700). That's a useful data point given this car's added celebrity provenance and condition work.

Clarkson once called the F355 "the greatest car in the world; ever," a line that's followed this particular chassis through two auction cycles now. Whoever buys it is also buying that quote, framed and attached to a warranty card with his name on it.

Gallery: Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 GTS 35 Source: Jonathan Jacobs / RM Sotheby's

What Makes The 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS So Collectible

The car wears Rosso Corsa paint over Crema leather with Rosso carpets, and it's fitted with the rarely specified factory carbon-backed sports seats, trimmed in Crema with red inserts. It still has around 15,200 miles on the odometer since leaving Maranello.

It's a six-speed manual, not the notoriously troublesome F1 automated gearbox Ferrari offered on the F355. The car retains its numbers-matching V8, the five-valve-per-cylinder Tipo F129B unit good for 380 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, a 4.7-second run to 62 mph and a top speed past 180 mph.

Paper trail matters as much as spec here. The sale includes original order correspondence through Maranello Sales of Egham, the warranty card naming Clarkson as first owner, owner's manuals, the tool kit and a car cover, along with newspaper columns documenting his four years with it.

What do you think?

Recent upkeep backs the provenance. In May 2025 the current owner spent £9,345 (about $12,500) on cosmetic work, steering rack attention, a cambelt replacement and a full service, on top of interior reconditioning and ceramic coating.

Buyers should note Iconic Auctioneers charges a 12.5 percent premium plus VAT, 15 percent inclusive.

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