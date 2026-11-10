Jaguar Type 01 Gets The Star Treatment In Stunning Florence Pugh Photo Shoot

Jaguar just put Florence Pugh in front of Annie Leibovitz's lens and called it the next chapter of its comeback. The result arrives as a portrait series built around the Type 01, the electric model carrying the weight of the brand's entire relaunch.

Pugh is Jaguar's first-ever brand ambassador, a title the company created specifically for this new era. The photos arrived a month after the Type 01's world premiere in New York, timed to keep the momentum from that reveal going.

Annie Leibovitz Pairs Florence Pugh With The Type 01

Photographer Annie Leibovitz And Actress Florence Pugh Photo by: Jaguar

Leibovitz, the portrait photographer known for her work for publications such as Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair, shot the series at Storied NYC, a venue that once housed her own studio. That gives the project a personal thread beyond the usual brand shoot. She described the appeal as putting two very different subjects side by side. Leibovitz said:

'What interested me most about this portrait series was photographing two extraordinary and contrasting subjects. Florence brings warmth, presence and humanity, while Type 01 is sculpted, precise and striking in its form.'

Pugh called the partnership a natural fit for her own instincts. She said:

'I've always been drawn to people and brands that are unapologetically original, which is one of the reasons this partnership with Jaguar feels so natural.'

Jaguar's marketing and communications director, Carlee Hardaker, tied the imagery directly to the company's broader pitch. "Together, they capture the fearless creative vision that defines Jaguar today," Hardaker said.

Gallery: Jaguar Type 01 With Actress Florence Pugh 8 Source: Jaguar

Type 01 Production, Price, And Orders

Behind the photography sits a car Jaguar calls the most technologically advanced and powerful model in its history. The Type 01 is designed, engineered and manufactured in the United Kingdom, a detail the brand is relying on as it tries to reset its image after the design pivot.

Jaguar expects to open orders in February 2027, with US pricing projected to start at $130,500. That timeline gives the brand roughly three months of campaign momentum before any customer can actually place a deposit.

The car remains unreleased, so none of this week's imagery changes what is already known about the hardware. Readers curious about output and underpinnings can check the Type 01's horsepower and spec details published after its reveal, along with the earlier rollout of new images and the name announcement that preceded it.

What do you think?

Jaguar design boss Rawdon Glover has spoken previously about the thinking behind this repositioning, and the brand first signaled this creative direction in an earlier video released ahead of the car's reveal.

Whether the Leibovitz campaign moves actual orders will not be clear until February.

Source: Jaguar

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