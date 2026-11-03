Watch Mercedes-AMG's Ultimate CLE Lap The Nürburgring: Video

Mercedes-AMG's CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung broke cover about two months ago, but development isn't finished. The Affalterbach engineers are still putting their wildest CLE Coupe through its paces, as shown in a new spy video of the limited-run model tackling the Nürburgring.

Although the car looks largely production-ready, this particular prototype still wears several unpainted body panels, suggesting AMG hasn't quite wrapped up testing. The wide-body coupe looks menacing even in this unfinished state, while its flat-plane-crank V8 delivers an appropriately aggressive soundtrack as it attacks the Green Hell.

The prototype is particularly interesting because it gives us another opportunity to see AMG's second Mythos model in action. Limited to just 30 units worldwide, the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung had already sold out before its official debut in September for what must've been an exorbitant price tag.

More Power, More Noise

As its name suggests, the extensively reworked coupe packs 646 PS (637 hp) from an upgraded 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. The M177 EVO engine develops 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque and features a flat-plane crankshaft for sharper responses and a more eager-revving character.

AMG also fitted a bespoke exhaust system developed with Akrapovič, with titanium components helping to reduce weight. The prototype does sound glorious, especially in 2026, when increasingly stringent emissions and noise regulations are slowly strangling big engines and robbing them of their character.

This CLE Deletes AWD And The Rear Seats To Cut Weight

But this car has considerably more than a big engine. AMG ditched the donor CLE 53's all-wheel-drive system for rear-wheel drive, pairing the V8 with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The extensive modifications also include a four-way adjustable KW coilover suspension, carbon-fiber bodywork, and a manually adjustable aerodynamic package.

The engineers went to considerable lengths to shed weight, removing around 170 kilograms (375 pounds) compared with the donor car. The result tips the scales at 1,895 kg (4,178 lbs), which is still substantial but impressive given the extensive mechanical and aerodynamic upgrades.

Performance figures are suitably serious. The hardcore coupe reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, takes 11.4 seconds to hit 200 km/h (124 mph), and tops out at 310 km/h (193 mph). Its adjustable aerodynamics can generate more than 250 kg (551 lbs) of downforce at top speed.

AMG has also stripped away some creature comforts to create a more focused driving experience. The rear seats and much of the sound insulation are gone, while lightweight bucket seats and an integrated roll bar underline the coupe's track-oriented character.

Nürburgring Lap Time?

Given its power, extensive weight-saving measures, and track-focused aerodynamics, the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung should be able to set an impressive Nürburgring lap time. However, it won't hold a candle to the AMG One, which remains in a completely different league. The Formula 1-derived hybrid hypercar lapped the Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 29.090 seconds, a record for a production car.

As impressive as the new Mythos model is, it would be unrealistic to expect it to get anywhere close to that benchmark. Perhaps it could land in the same ballpark as the previous-generation AMG GT Black Series, which conquered the 'Ring in 6 minutes and 48 seconds for the full track configuration.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

A More Sensible AMG CLE 63 Is Possible

Whether this latest Nürburgring outing signals further fine-tuning or simply another round of validation testing remains unclear. Either way, it's encouraging to see Mercedes-AMG developing such an unapologetically old-school performance car in an era increasingly dominated by electrification. With only 30 examples planned, the CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung was never going to be a common sight, making every appearance on the road or track worth watching.

What do you think?

There's still hope that AMG will eventually give the regular CLE a proper V8-powered 63 version. Not everyone needs a 646-hp, track-focused special limited to 30 cars, especially one likely to command an eye-watering price. A less extreme CLE 63, built in greater numbers and offered at a more attainable price, would make this glorious V8 experience accessible to considerably more buyers. Here's hoping Affalterbach hasn't forgotten about those of us without Mythos money.

A New Black Series Is Coming Soon

The CLE 646 Spezialanfertigung won't hold the title of Mercedes-AMG's ultimate coupe for long. Affalterbach is already working on a new Black Series based on the AMG GT, which is expected to take performance and track capability to a new level. Details remain under wraps, but the upcoming flagship should be considerably more extreme than the CLE.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy