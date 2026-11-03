This Nissan 300ZX Sat In A Barn For 28 Years. Now It's Getting A Second Chance

ChrisFix, the anonymous YouTuber behind the huge DIY repair channel, just paid $2,300 for a 1990 Nissan 300ZX that had not moved since 1998. The yellow T-top coupe sat in a barn for 28 years before its owner finally let it go.

The seller had inherited the car from her brother, who drove it through the 1990s while running a towing company. ChrisFix talked the price down from a $4,900 eBay listing that showed only three photos. The detailing work he has already posted gives a clear look at what 28 years of storage does to a car.

The $2,300 Barn-Find Purchase

1990 Nissan 300ZX T-Top Barn Find Photo by: WD Detailing

The 300ZX ChrisFix bought is a 2+0 T-top coupe with the naturally aspirated 3.0-liter V6 and a five-speed manual, rated at 222 hp and 198 lb-ft of torque when new. Contemporary tests recorded this configuration at about 6.7 seconds to 60 mph and a 143-mph top speed. That stacked up well against period rivals.

Mileage sits at 106,000, modest for a car this old. The low figure tracks with a vehicle that spent most of its life parked rather than driven hard. Public registration details in the video point to 1998 as the last time it was on the road.

That $2,300 figure matters given where the Z32 market has moved. A 1990 twin-turbo example with a manual transmission recently pulled a $48,760 bid at auction. Clean, documented 300ZXs now draw serious money from collectors chasing 1990s Japanese performance cars.

Context helps explain the appeal. 1990 was the Z32's first year on sale in North America, and it became the platform's best-selling season here with 39,290 units moved. Reference guides put global Z32 production at roughly 165,000 cars, with North American sales accounting for a significant share before production ended in the mid-1990s.

Cleaning Reveals The Car's Starting Point

The cleaning video ChrisFix posted covers cosmetic recovery only. He washed the wheels, engine bay, undercarriage and interior, machine-polished the faded paint, and refinished the aftermarket rear spoiler. A damaged front bumper got replaced and painted to match.

None of that touches the drivetrain. The engine never ran during the detailing footage. Fuel system, ignition and fluid checks still stand between this 300ZX and its first start in nearly three decades.

A car left sitting that long typically needs fresh gas, a battery, new belts and hoses, and a careful look at the brakes before anyone turns the key. Rubber components age even when a car never moves, and that is usually where a long-term revival project finds its first surprises.

What do you think?

ChrisFix has kept his real name private while building more than a decade of audience trust around hands-on repair content, work that sits alongside other recent barn-find stories like the forgotten 1928 Bentley pulled from decades of storage.

The 300ZX is cosmetically ready, but the wrenching that decides whether it drives again has not started.

Source: WD Detailing

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