Earlier this year Mercedes-Benz combined the C-Class and E-Class coupes into a new car the CLE. On Tuesday it launched a more performance oriented version called the Mercedes-AMG CLE53, set to go on sale in the US sometime in 2024.

Power Details

Under the hood of the new coupe is the AMG-enhanced turbocharged M256M 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It cranks out 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque that can jump to 443 lb-ft of twist for a 12-second interval thanks to an overboost function. Mercedes estimates the CLE53 can hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in a clean 4.0 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

The engine features optimized combustion chambers, redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings, and improved injection. A larger exhaust gas turbocharger increases boost to 22 psi, working in conjunction with the new electric auxiliary compressor. It also packs the second-generation integrated starter generator, a vital component for the car’s 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The CLE53 channels the power through the AMG SpeedShift TCT 9G transmission, which feeds it to the standard AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. Stopping power comes from 14.6-inch front brakes with four-piston calipers and 14.2-inch rear brakes with single-piston floating clampers.

The CLE53 comes standard with rear-axle steering. The back wheels can turn up to 2.5 degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels at speeds of up to 60 mph. They turn in parallel with the fronts at speeds over 60 mph to promote stability.

Unique Styling

The CLE53 has unique styling that goes beyond a new nose and butt. AMG gave the coupe wider front and rear fenders, increasing the track width by 2.3 and 3.0 inches, respectively. The front fascia features the brand’s Panamericana vertically slatted grille, a wide lower central opening, and two air inlets on the outside with LED headlights above.

The back is just as sporty with its four round tailpipes. They sit below two-part LED taillights with 3D housings that are connected with a dark red design element. Nineteen-inch wheels are standard, but optional 20-inchers are available as optional extras.

An optional AMG Performance Studio Package gives the coupe a more pronounced rear spoiler on the trunk and a rear diffuser between the tailpipes. Two AMG Night and two AMG Carbon Fiber packages will also be available.

Cabin Comforts

Inside you'll find a 12.3-inch freestanding display in front of the driver, while a 11.9-inch central screen serves as the infotainment display. MB-Tex/microfiber with red contrast stitching is standard, with other leather upholstery options available. The AMG Performance Seat pack gives the coupe better-bolstered buckets with vertical openings in the back for reduced wait and increased ventilation.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe will arrive at US dealers sometime next year. We expect Mercedes to reveal its price closer to its on-sale date.