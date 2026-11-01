Woman Lets Her Husband Pick Her New Car. She Wanted A Mercedes G-Wagon. He Comes Home With A Mazda

A woman who let her husband pick her new car had several luxury brands in mind. One was definitely not on her list: Mazda. But that's just what she got.

Abby Anderson (@wallabby_abby), who is a self-professed Mercedes G-Wagon enthusiast, recorded the surprise reveal. Throughout the clip, she rattles off all the potential choices she thinks her husband made. All the while, a shiny, new, luxor black Mazda CX-90 is parked behind her.

Folks who replied to her clip not only enjoyed her reaction, but many said that the luxury cars she wanted pale in comparison to the Mazda in her driveway.

Which begs the question: just because a car’s more expensive, does it necessarily make it better?

Mazda CX-90 Surprise

“I’ll start off by saying I appreciate whatever it is, as long as it’s black. My dream car would be a G-Wagon, that’s as much as a house," Anderson says. "So I know it’s not it. I pray it’s not a Toyota Sienna Minivan. We all know that he priced one out. I would love to have a BMW X6, but dad doesn’t like Euro funk."

She continues, “I’ve mentioned one time that I’d like a Volkswagen Atlas. Dad stuck onto that like flies on [expletive] so that’s a possibility. He has tried to force a Toyota Highlander on me for years. So … I wouldn’t be shocked. I would say a Lincoln Nautilus but Dad would just say that’s a glorified Ford Explorer. So my final guess is an Infiniti QX65."

Although it's not what she said she wanted, when Anderson turns around, she looks thrilled.

“Oh my God!” she shouts.

Then, she looks over to her smiling husband, who’s leaning against the pickup truck. “And you don’t even know what it is yet, do you?” he asks her.

She then says, “Oh I can see it right here,” pointing to the CX-90. “Oh my God babe,” she then hugs her spouse as the video comes to a close.

Gallery: 2026 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Review 12 Source: Mazda

Mazda: Best Of Both Worlds?

One of the biggest issues with luxury vehicles are the worrisome repair and service costs associated with them. Moreover, many aren’t necessarily known for their durability, either. Consumer Reports published a 2025 report ranking used car reliability for models aged five-10 years across 26 separate car brands. Ranking dead last in the segment was Tesla. The three brands that took the top spots were Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda. In sixth place was BMW, and in the 11th spot was Mercedes-Benz.

As one person in the comments section of Anderson’s video wrote: “We all like German some people just don’t wanna pay to play,” they said.

Mazda, which enjoys a healthy business partnership with Toyota, is often described as hitting the sweet spot between entry-level vehicles and luxury offerings.

One Mazda dealership describes the brand’s lineup as “premium mainstream," adding, "Mazda sits between regular brands … and traditional luxury brands … Mazda does not sell itself as a full luxury automaker, but many of its newer vehicles feel more upscale than their price suggests." It says that Mazda’s driving dynamics are “excellent” and its design language and interior fixtures sit a grade above fixtures found in Toyotas, Hondas, Nissans, Hyundais, and other entry-level cars.

Gallery: Jaw Dropper: Mercedes G-Wagon Pickup is Ready to Destroy Buildings 3

Alternative Luxury: Not Living In The Shop

While no vehicle is infallible, Mazdas have been extolled for splitting the difference between packing creature comforts into their rides but still being mechanically robust. Car and Driver named the CX-5 crossover the most recommended in its segment four years in a row, writing, “It has the right combination of good looks, price and handling.”

What do you think?

In 2022, Mazda told Motor1 about its pivot into alternative luxury territory, “Mazda doesn’t want to become the next Mercedes, BMW, or Audi, but rather to offer something fresh to entice premium car shoppers looking for a change.”

Motor1 has reached out to Anderson via TikTok direct message for further comment. We'll update this if she responds.

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