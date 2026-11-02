Used EV Prices Were Plummeting. Now They're More Expensive Than Gas Cars

After years of steep depreciation following the end of federal incentives, used electric vehicles are finally starting to bounce back. Prices for many models are climbing, and buyers are snapping them up faster than their gasoline-powered counterparts.

According to a new study from iSeeCars, average used EV prices climbed 9.8 percent between September 2025 and September 2026. That's nearly twice the increase for hybrids and significantly more than the 0.3-percent gain for gasoline vehicles.

The study analyzed more than 1.5 million used cars between one and five years old. Here's what the raw numbers look like:

Type YoY Price Comparison Avg Price Sept. 2026 Avg Price Sept. 2025 EVs 9.8% $32,533 $29,637 Hybrids 4.9% $34,476 $32,851 Gas Cars 0.3% $31,954 $31,864

The average used EV now costs $32,533, compared with $31,954 for a gasoline-powered vehicle. That's a $579 difference, reversing the trend from September 2025, when used EVs were $2,227 cheaper than gas cars. Hybrids remain the most expensive option, averaging $34,476.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer attributes some of the shift to higher fuel prices, which are making electrified vehicles more appealing to shoppers. He notes:

'These pricing shifts reflect significantly different year-over-year trends across drivetrains. Ongoing higher fuel prices are likely driving the shift, though the EV segment has also recovered from the demand turbulence caused by the loss of federal incentives a year ago.'

Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback Photo by: Audi

Some EVs Are Selling Faster Than Others

Used EVs are also spending less time on dealer lots. They averaged 41.9 days on the market in September, compared with 54.8 days for gasoline vehicles and 48.6 days for hybrids. That's nearly two weeks faster than gas cars.

The three fastest-selling used EVs, based on average time spent on the market, were:

Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron: 29.8 days

Toyota bZ4X: 33.3 days

Lexus RZ 300e: 34.3 days

Not every used EV is finding buyers so quickly, though. These three models took the longest to sell:

Cadillac Escalade IQ: 128.7 days

GMC Sierra EV: 93.2 days

Chevrolet Silverado EV: 89.1 days

The Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron is proving particularly popular, taking just 29.8 days to find a buyer. The bZ4X and RZ 300e are also selling faster than the average used EV. The quickest sellers tend to be smaller, more affordable electric vehicles, while the slowest include expensive electric trucks and SUVs.

Tesla is also seeing some of the biggest price increases. The Model S, Model X, and Model 3 recorded year-over-year price gains of 22.5, 18, and 15.4 percent, respectively. The Model S now averages $57,862 on the used market, while the Model 3 costs $28,931.

Cadillac Escalade IQL Photo by: Cadillac

What do you think?

Used EV Prices Are Finally Rebounding

Used EV prices actually fell year over year during the first three months of 2026, including a 3.4-percent decline in March. They returned to positive territory in April, and September marked the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

That doesn't mean every electric vehicle is suddenly holding its value. But used EVs are now commanding higher average asking prices than gasoline vehicles while selling faster, too. After several years of depreciation concerns and uneven demand, the secondhand market is finally showing some real signs of strength.

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