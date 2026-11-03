Acura Revives The First-Gen NSX With More Than 3,000 Factory Parts

Acura just gave first-generation NSX owners a reason to stop hunting junkyards for a taillight bezel. The automaker started US sales of more than 3,000 reproduction parts for the 1991–2005 NSX on November 2, sold through Acura dealerships and Honda's DreamShop.

The parts fall under the Honda Heritage Parts program. They exist to keep original NSX models on the road instead of sidelined because a key component is missing. Owners can order through a dealer now, though the full catalog and individual pricing still require a direct check.

First-Generation Acura NSX Parts Are Now Available in the US

This is not a surprise reveal. Acura first detailed its Honda Heritage Parts program months ago, and the November 2 announcement marks the jump from plan to actual sales. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. says more than 3,000 parts are now sold specifically for the 1991–2005 first-generation NSX.

The program is built to expand well past one model as Honda has said Heritage Parts will eventually cover additional classic Acura and Honda performance cars, though it hasn't named which ones come next.

Acura originally scoped the NSX program to cover five systems: powertrain, interior, exterior, electrical, and chassis. That's a wide net for a car with a notoriously thin used-parts market. It suggests Acura built this list with long-term ownership in mind.

Mack Hogan, writing on the launch, laid out the stakes simply:

'Supporting a supercar decades after production helps owners keep and maintain the car in question.'

He added that the move "could boost the second-hand market and the overarching value of the nameplate itself," a point that affects anyone eyeing a first-gen NSX as an investment.

1991 Acura NSX 5 Source: Acura

Genuine Honda Reproduction Parts Vs. Honda Compatible Parts

The catalog splits into two distinct categories, and the difference affects anyone restoring a numbers-matching car. Genuine Honda Reproduction Parts use the same materials and production methods as the original components. They're essentially factory-correct replacements.

Honda Compatible Parts work differently. They're redeveloped replacements engineered for pieces Honda no longer manufactures or sells, built to fit and function correctly without necessarily matching the original production process. For a restorer chasing originality, that distinction decides which bin a part belongs in.

What do you think?

Neither Acura nor Honda has published a full part-by-part breakdown of which category covers which component, and pricing isn't listed in the launch materials. Buyers need to check the catalog directly or work with an Acura dealer parts department to confirm whether a specific piece, say a wiring harness or a bumper cover, is available and under which designation.

That information gap is important for anyone in the middle of a restoration. A part showing up in one category versus the other could change both cost and turnaround. Confirming availability before planning a repair timeline saves a wasted trip to the dealer.

Source: Honda

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