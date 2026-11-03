It's Official: Dodge Is Returning To NASCAR

Great news, race fans: Dodge is officially returning to NASCAR Cup Series racing. The automaker announced its return on Monday at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, confirming that the brand will once again compete at NASCAR's highest level beginning with the 2027 season.

Tim Kuniskis, head of American Brands for Stellantis North America, made the announcement, saying Dodge chose to take an aggressive approach rather than spend years preparing for its return. He said:

'Everyone said it was impossible to get back in one year. We said, ‘watch this.’ Sure, we could spend three years planning, testing, and perfecting … or we could do all three in real time, on the track. It’s going to be exponentially harder this way. But slow has never been part of Dodge DNA. LFG.'

The return marks a major comeback for the brand in NASCAR Cup competition. Dodge last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, when Brad Keselowski drove the No. 2 Dodge Charger to the championship at the end of the season.

Dodge Returns To NASCAR After 14 Years Away

Dodge has a long history in NASCAR, dating back to its first Cup Series victory in 1953. The brand went on to become a regular presence in stock-car racing before leaving the Cup Series after the 2012 season.

The return comes as Stellantis continues expanding its North American motorsports efforts. Ram has already returned to NASCAR competition with Kaulig Racing in the truck series, giving Stellantis a factory-backed presence. Kaulig Racing will now serve as the anchor team for both Dodge and Ram as the company expands its involvement in NASCAR.

Dodge SRT Racing will spearhead the effort. The division oversees Dodge's North American motorsports activities, including its programs in NASCAR and NHRA, along with other racing series.

While Dodge has not yet disclosed all the technical details of its 2027 Cup car, the company says fans won't have to wait long to see it.

What do you think?

Dodge Will Reveal Its NASCAR Stock Car In December

The road to Dodge's return will begin during NASCAR Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Kaulig Racing is scheduled to announce its driver lineup for the 2027 season.

Dodge will also use the event to reveal the race car that will carry its livery in NASCAR Cup Series competition, while the new Dodge stock car will be officially unveiled on December 4.

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