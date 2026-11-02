Ringbrothers Spent 5,500 Hours Turning An Old Pontiac Into A 650-HP GTO

SEMA is upon us, which means some of the best builds are gathering in Las Vegas. One such cool car is this 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible from Ringbrothers, affectionately named Billie. The car started life as a Pontiac Tempest Convertible, but it has received a complete makeover.

The Ringbrothers invested over 5,500 hours into the project, which has a five-inch wider body and other extensive modifications needed to retain the correct proportions. The Pontiac has reshaped front fenders, lengthened rocker panels, and wider rear quarters. Jim Ring, Ringbrothers co-founder, said:

‘The challenge was widening the body five inches without losing the proportions that make a ‘65 GTO so recognizable. We spent countless hours massaging the factory lines, reshaping the fenders, and refining how every panel transitions into the next. There’s a massive amount of fabrication hidden beneath the subtle touches in the design. The goal was to make those changes feel completely natural and organic, as if Pontiac had built it this way.’

The car also features an extensive use of carbon fiber. The hood with an enlarged scoop and functional vents, front wheel tubs, lower front valance, and rear diffuser are made from the lightweight material.

The GTO has custom bumpers, redesigned headlight surrounds, and a one-piece aluminum taillight panel. The car wears a custom Billie Goat Blue finish with polished chrome accents and black detailing.

Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible Photo by: Ringbrothers

American Muscle

Under the hood is a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 from Wegner Motorsports. The LT4 famously powers several models from General Motors, like the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. It produces 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque and pairs with a Bowler Performance 10-speed automatic transmission.

The GTO features a custom exhaust system with Flowmaster parts, Fox RS SV coilovers, Fast Track Stage III chassis, and Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers front and rear. The staggered 19- and 20-inch HRE G-code wheels wear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

25 Source: Ringbrothers

What do you think?

Custom Cabin

The Ringbrothers also massaged the interior, repositioning the dashboard four inches forward and two inches lower. It has custom aluminum trim, Dakota Digital instruments, Vintage Air climate controls, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The car has a restored factory radio that features Bluetooth connectivity. A “Raised by Ringbrothers” plaque adorns the dash.

Source: Ringbrothers

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy