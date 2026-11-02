 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

Ringbrothers Spent 5,500 Hours Turning An Old Pontiac Into A 650-HP GTO

Ringbrothers spent more than 5,500 hours transforming a Pontiac Tempest Convertible into a 650-hp GTO with a five-inch-wider body.

Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible
Photo by: Ringbrothers
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 3:48pm ET
Comment

SEMA is upon us, which means some of the best builds are gathering in Las Vegas. One such cool car is this 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible from Ringbrothers, affectionately named Billie. The car started life as a Pontiac Tempest Convertible, but it has received a complete makeover.

The Ringbrothers invested over 5,500 hours into the project, which has a five-inch wider body and other extensive modifications needed to retain the correct proportions. The Pontiac has reshaped front fenders, lengthened rocker panels, and wider rear quarters. Jim Ring, Ringbrothers co-founder, said:

‘The challenge was widening the body five inches without losing the proportions that make a ‘65 GTO so recognizable. We spent countless hours massaging the factory lines, reshaping the fenders, and refining how every panel transitions into the next. There’s a massive amount of fabrication hidden beneath the subtle touches in the design. The goal was to make those changes feel completely natural and organic, as if Pontiac had built it this way.’

The car also features an extensive use of carbon fiber. The hood with an enlarged scoop and functional vents, front wheel tubs, lower front valance, and rear diffuser are made from the lightweight material.

The GTO has custom bumpers, redesigned headlight surrounds, and a one-piece aluminum taillight panel. The car wears a custom Billie Goat Blue finish with polished chrome accents and black detailing.

Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible

Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible

Photo by: Ringbrothers

American Muscle  

Under the hood is a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 from Wegner Motorsports. The LT4 famously powers several models from General Motors, like the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. It produces 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque and pairs with a Bowler Performance 10-speed automatic transmission.

The GTO features a custom exhaust system with Flowmaster parts, Fox RS SV coilovers, Fast Track Stage III chassis, and Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers front and rear. The staggered 19- and 20-inch HRE G-code wheels wear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible
25
Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible Ringbrothers 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible
Source: Ringbrothers
What do you think?
View
Comments

Custom Cabin

The Ringbrothers also massaged the interior, repositioning the dashboard four inches forward and two inches lower. It has custom aluminum trim, Dakota Digital instruments, Vintage Air climate controls, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The car has a restored factory radio that features Bluetooth connectivity. A “Raised by Ringbrothers” plaque adorns the dash.

See More SEMA Show Action

Nissan Built Three Awesome Off-Road Rigs For SEMA
Classic Datsun 240Z Gets Twin-Turbo Power And Carbon Fiber Body
Honda Is Taking On Baja With A 1,300-HP Hybrid Passport
Toyota Floods SEMA With Five Lifted Woodland Concepts

Source: Ringbrothers

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Honda's Hotter Civic Type R Is 'In Development' For The US

Leather Seats Cracking? You're Probably Cleaning Them Wrong

Karma’s Revero Just Became A 1,200-HP V8 Hybrid Track Weapon

BYD's $3-Million Hypercar Crashed Hard During High-Speed Testing: Video

Toyota Floods SEMA With Five Lifted Woodland Concepts

Modern Cars Are Packed With Sensors. What Do They All Do?

Fiat's $14,000 Topolino Is Finally Street Legal In The US (Within Reason) 