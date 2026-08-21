Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore Ignites Pebble Beach Paint Fight

The Breakdown The Temerario Tricolore debuted at Monterey Car Week 2026 and appeared at Pebble Beach.

It’s an Ad Personam three-tone livery: black top, white middle, teal lower, tricolor hood stripe, black wheels, red calipers.

Powertrain: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 789 hp, plus three electric motors for 907 hp combined.

Lamborghini brought a loud Ad Personam show car to Pebble Beach, and the internet is still arguing about it. The custom Temerario on display during Monterey Car Week 2026 wore a tricolore-inspired livery alongside other hybrid Lamborghinis, and its three-tone paint job split the enthusiast crowd almost instantly.

Lamborghini calls it an Ad Personam piece, the brand's in-house customization program, and describes the livery as a tribute to Italian craftsmanship. Whether that reads as heritage or a paint shop experiment depends entirely on who is looking at it.

Gallery: Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore At Pebble Beach 2026 5 Source: Lamborghini

Temerario Ad Personam Splits Opinion At Pebble Beach

The show car arrived with a horizontal split scheme: black across the top, white through the middle, and teal along the lower body panels, with a tricolor stripe running straight over the hood as a nod to the Italian flag. Black wheels and red brake calipers finish the look.

It is a lot going on for one car, and social media noticed. The Supercar Blog put it plainly, noting the spec "has received a mixed response from the enthusiast community on social media," which is a polite way of saying half the comments section loved it and the other half did not.

Lamborghini's press materials frame the Ad Personam treatment as Made in Italy craftsmanship distilled into a paint job, not just a color combo thrown at the wall. That pitch is consistent with how the brand has treated Ad Personam builds on other Lamborghini Temerario variants shown this year.

The Hybrid V8 Underneath All That Paint

Strip away the livery and the Pebble Beach show car runs the same hardware as every other Temerario with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 789 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque on its own. Three electric motors, one at the rear and two at the front axle, lift system output to 907 hp and about 590 lb-ft of torque.

What do you think?

That makes the Temerario Lamborghini's V8 High Performance Electrified Vehicle the model that replaces the V10 Huracán in the core supercar range. Buyers curious about how far the platform stretches can also look at the Lamborghini Temerario Spyder testing spy shots already circulating, or the Temerario Super Trofeo race car debut from earlier this year.

Motor1's Take: Lamborghini used the Tricolore to show how Ad Personam can steer the brand’s conversation, as loud, polarizing specs buy attention and underline exclusivity. That approach matters most to collectors and early buyers who choose with emotion as much as performance.

Source: Lamborghini via TheSupercarBlog

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