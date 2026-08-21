Praga Bohema Smashes Pagani's Spa Record

THE BREAKDOWN Praga Bohema lapped Spa in 2:21.420 on road-legal tires during a Curbstone track day.

It beat the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC's 2019 mark of 2:23.081 by more than 1.5 seconds.

3.8-liter twin-turbo V6, 690 hp, 535 lb-ft, sub-2,200 lbs curb weight, 1,984 lbs downforce at 155 mph.

Praga just pulled off a lap that will get every track nerd checking their stopwatch. The Czech brand's road-legal Bohema hypercar has been filmed lapping Spa-Francorchamps in a claimed 2 minutes 21.42 seconds, a time that would undercut Pagani's Huayra Roadster BC benchmark if it is officially verified. Praga development driver Aleš Jirásek was reportedly not even chasing a record.

According to Praga, he was sharing the track with customers, running the Bohema on the same road-legal tires it ships with, in traffic, with no special prep. The Pagani Huayra Roadster BC logged a 2 minutes 23.081 seconds lap at Spa in early September 2020, described by Pagani as a record for globally homologated road cars at the time. On paper, the Bohema's number would be more than a second and a half quicker.

Gallery: Praga Bohema Sets Spa-Francorchamps Lap Record 4 Source: Praga

Praga Bohema Spa Lap Claim In Context

The Spa run comes from a Curbstone track day and a 2:21.420 lap on the Bohema's road-legal rubber, with other cars on track at the same time, but there is still no independent timing sheet or formal confirmation from Praga, Spa-Francorchamps, or Curbstone that locks in the exact date, event, and time as an official record.

"We were not at Spa to chase a record," Jirásek said. "We were there with customers to enjoy driving one of the greatest circuits in the world." He added that the car "received no special preparation," which, if the time is confirmed, will make it harder to dismiss as a setup trick or perfect track conditions.

Bohema vs. Huayra BC

The Bohema's numbers tell most of the story. It packs a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 with 690 horsepower and 535 pound-feet of torque, and Praga quotes a curb weight under 2,200 pounds, which is very light for a hypercar. That power-to-weight ratio really matters at a circuit with climbs like Eau Rouge and long, flat-out sections.

Aerodynamics fill in the rest. Praga claims 1,984 pounds of downforce at 155 miles per hour, which helps explain how the Bohema hangs on through Spa's fastest corners while still running on road tires. Top speed is capped at 186 miles per hour, modest for a car in this bracket, but the focus is clearly on lap time rather than straight-line runs.

What do you think?

Praga plans to build only 89 Bohema units, with prices starting at 1.28 million euros before tax, about $1.4 million at current exchange rates, and customer cars are already driving on public roads and rally events instead of sitting as one-off test mules. If the Spa time stands up, it will belong to a regular production model that owners can actually use.

Motor1's Take: The fact that the Bohema did this in a customer session on its regular road tires says a lot about how people now judge performance. Boutique brands are delivering type-approved, road-legal cars that have to prove themselves on real circuits instead of just on spec sheets.

Source: Praga

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